Amazing Race 33 (2nd try!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *please read post 1*
LIVE sightings go here!  :hearts: And ONLY live sightings please!!
 
Comments on the sightings can go HERE >>that's where the real work takes place!
 
If you HAVE a live sighting to share, help us as much as you can with
WHO (be descriptive, what they look like, is it a male/female team for example, what color they are wearing is helpful)
WHAT are they doing
WHERE (as exactly as possible... street? airport gate? address? be specific!)
WHEN (what time zone?, exact time)
and any descriptions of the action! Pictures are treasured!
 
If you have a spoiler and prefer to share it privately, you can email me, my email is in my profile. Your confidentiality will be respected. You can also PM me here. Or PRIVATE message me on Twitter @peachrff
 
IMPORTANT! If you find anything posted by someone working in any capacity for the race or by production, do NOT post it here, you can cost someone their job...or worse. Let me or one of the Moderators know, and we'll see if it can be shared. Thanks!


Same goes for info on FUTURE legs, if you have a spoiler message one of the Moderators FIRST please. NO Future Leg details (where teams will be) should be posted without checking please.


If you are posting a tweet, please post the tweet, the tweet time, and LINK TO the twitter user name. Take a screencap if you can, tweets do disappear.
Please be kind, and don't all bury the poor unsuspecting twitterer with questions, if you see another RFFer on the job, let them handle it.


 
Photos should be credited. If someone is kind enough to share some with us specifically, those should be marked with photo by...or photo credit to....when posting. Happy to help if you need it.  Generally, pics posted on public Instagrams and Twitter are considered "public".
 




Spoiler info from public FACEBOOK posts may be shared. (For full details, see HERE .)
  I would like us to ASK, but the current messaging system means many posts go unseen. If you do not contact them yourself, please let ME know so I can try. *basic courtesy* This means copy me on all Facebook links please!


Please quote the info, provide the link, and credit the source.


Pictures should be marked with a name or initials whenever possible, if you cannot, just link to them and I'll help as time allows.


THE RULES ABOUT NO PRODUCTION INFO EVER AND NO FUTURE LEG INFO STILL APPLY!
FOR SECURITY REASONS DO NOT REVEAL A FUTURE LOCATION. NOTIFY A MODERATOR ASAP.






 
If you are concerned that any info gained from any sighting, FB post or tweet may be private or confidential or just "too much too soon", feel free to PM/email/private Tweet me to ask before you post.



 
The mods get VERY grouchy if they have to move posts.... so any non-live sighting chatter WILL be deleted!
 



Big :ghug: to all of you who are bringing us info, we couldn't do this without you!!
Re: Amazing Race 33 (Try #2!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! **please read post 1**
NO POSTING UNTIL THERE IS A LIVE SIGHTING OF THE RACE (re)BEGINNING PLEASE!
Re: Amazing Race 33 (2nd try!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *please read post 1*
Its been awhile so PLEASE take some time to read over our guidelines?

Re: Amazing Race 33 (2nd try!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *please read post 1*
Please NO POSTING  until I say OKAY...doing some shuffling here.

Stay tuned!
Re: Amazing Race 33 (2nd try!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *please read post 1*
Okay. THis is a RFF FIRST.

We now have some very reliable info that suggests we may have missed the TAR 33 (redo) start.

What we DO NOT have is photo documentation.

What we do have is reliable sourced info that STRONGLY suggests the following.

1) Teams began to leave home for LA on Monday 9/13/21 (photo confirmation)
2) Teams departed LAX by charter flight Thursday 9/16/21 (sources)
3) Several sighting of a plane marked as THE AMAZING RACE (photo confirmations)
(All the actual info will be in the sightings threads, this is summary only)
4) Flight route of LAX>Halifax (refueling)>ZURICH arriving Friday 9/17 1:20PM
5)PRESUMED LEG IN ZURICH
6) In Zurich exactly 23 hours, departing to London Stansted on 9/18  arriving 1239 PM
7) SPECULATION: 9/19-9/20
   A: Possible leg in England OR
   B: Possible flight Stansted to BELFAST (Thanks to WP) for a LEG  there
 As of this writing the TAR plane remains in Stansted

SO right now we are RACING!

Leg 3 is approaching or in progress.

PLEASE HELP US with searching for sightings/socialmedia posts/y'all know the drill!!

THIS REMAINS A LIVE THREAD ONLY

Moving Forward Spec goes in that thread and sightings or reliable INFO goes here.

LET'S DO THIS TEAM!!



Re: Amazing Race 33 (2nd try!) LIVE Sightings! Tweets Go Here! *please read post 1*
NEEDED now:
FB/IG/Twitter sightings or comments for the above dates and locations!

Y'all can do this!!


