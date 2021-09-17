Okay. THis is a RFF FIRST.



We now have some very reliable info that suggests we may have missed the TAR 33 (redo) start.



What we DO NOT have is photo documentation.



What we do have is reliable sourced info that STRONGLY suggests the following.



1) Teams began to leave home for LA on Monday 9/13/21 (photo confirmation)

2) Teams departed LAX by charter flight Thursday 9/16/21 (sources)

3) Several sighting of a plane marked as THE AMAZING RACE (photo confirmations)

(All the actual info will be in the sightings threads, this is summary only)

4) Flight route of LAX>Halifax (refueling)>ZURICH arriving Friday 9/17 1:20PM

5)PRESUMED LEG IN ZURICH

6) In Zurich exactly 23 hours, departing to London Stansted on 9/18 arriving 1239 PM

7) SPECULATION: 9/19-9/20

A: Possible leg in England OR

B: Possible flight Stansted to BELFAST (Thanks to WP) for a LEG there

As of this writing the TAR plane remains in Stansted



SO right now we are RACING!



Leg 3 is approaching or in progress.



PLEASE HELP US with searching for sightings/socialmedia posts/y'all know the drill!!