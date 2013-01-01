Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Law student
Hobbies: Running, knitting and crocheting, soccer
3 Words to Describe You: Confident, charismatic, empathetic
Pet Peeves: Bodily noises: sniffling, snoring, heavy breathing, coughing
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Being the California State Champion in cross country.
What is something we would never know from looking at you? I speak Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and some French.
Who is your hero and why? My father. He is the second messiah to me. He is even-keeled and rational. My dad is the perfect role model and the most positive person I have ever met, even in circumstances where it would be easy to get down.
Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Natalie White. She was able to assess her place on her tribe and in her alliance, while consciously nursing Russell's ego. Her social awareness is something I admired.
Why do you believe you can win Survivor? I have the essential social skills and social awareness. I am athletic, but not some 6'2" buff dude who will be threatening. I am not a creature of habit and can adapt to any situation. Having watched Survivor, I have the benefit of hindsight and think I have a high Survivor IQ. I play to win.
Note questions are from EW located here: https://ew.com/tv/survivor-41-cast-photos-bios/?slide=c5fab75f-0216-4a36-a499-7bb1ce0fb974#c5fab75f-0216-4a36-a499-7bb1ce0fb974