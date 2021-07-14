GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SIX LEAD SPONSORS JOINING SEASON 10 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA
TORONTO, February 22, 2022 Global is pleased to announce six premium sponsors, including three new and three returning, joining Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. The Global Original hit series welcomes back Expedia, Wendys® and Muskoka Spirits, and adds first time sponsors WINNERS, belairdirect insurance, and Philips Sonicare Oral Care to the new season. Primed to boost the shows twists, challenges, prizing, and more, this seasons Big Brother Canadas sponsors will continue to provide the most unique and clever integrations ever seen on TV.
With almost 10 years of delivering some of the most innovative multiplatform integrations, we are thrilled with the client response to this milestone season for Big Brother Canada, said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising, Corus Entertainment. With the perfect combination of both new and returning sponsors, each of these top brands provide a unique in-show experience and we cant wait to debut their custom integrations.
Big Brother Canadas series sponsors are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short and long form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements, and integrations.
#BBCAN10 SPONSORS
Expedia (RETURNING)
Back for a third consecutive year, Expedia returns as part of the grand prize offering with an unforgettable trip of a lifetime. Along with a custom Expedia challenge, this season the #BBCAN house will feature two branded rooms, including the Expedia members lounge and a never-seen-before secret room!
Wendys® (RETURNING)
Returning for a fifth consecutive year, longstanding #BBCAN brand partner Wendys® is back with the crowd-pleaser Drive Thru pantry. This seasons HOH reward will once again be virtual and delivered each week by some #BBCAN familiar faces. New this season, Wendys® is also the proud sponsor of After the Eviction Interview an extension to host Arisa Coxs in-show interviews. Delivering exclusive access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday, fans can catch the interviews live on the #BBCAN TikTok account @BigBrotherCA, also available on Facebook and BigBrotherCanada.ca the next day.
WINNERS (NEW)
Season 10 welcomes new sponsor WINNERS, dressing the houseguests in the best brand name and designer clothes all season long! As part of the grand prize, the #BBCAN10 winner will receive $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS. This season will also feature a collection of in-show integrations including a new outfit for all the houseguests when they enter the house, a new ensemble for each HOH winner to rock for the week and beyond, a custom challenge, and more.
belairdirect insurance (NEW)
First time sponsor belairdirect car and home insurance joins Season 10 with a special in-show twist. Details about this integration will be revealed during the premiere!
Philips Sonicare Oral Care (NEW)
Another new brand joining Season 10 is Philips Sonicare. Featuring a custom challenge, the #BBCAN house will be stocked with Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Power Toothbrushes and new Philips Sonicare Power Flossers, displayed in the main bathroom and HOH bathroom.
Muskoka Spirits (RETURNING)
Rounding out the Season 10 roster of sponsors is returning brand partner Muskoka Spirits. With Hard Sparkling Waters as refreshing as the region theyre from, Muskoka Spirits will have houseguests toasting to their #BBCAN10 adventures and to an epic Season 10!
Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the first eviction Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 10 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS, and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.
For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 10 along with past seasons with STACKTV or on the Global TV App.
Plus, theres more big #BBCAN10 news dropping this week! Stay tuned for Globals highly-anticipated announcement about the houseguests who will be joining the new season.
Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.
Corus Entertainments Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).
Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV models, and at watch.globaltv.com.
Source: https://www.corusent.com/media-centre/press-releases/global-announces-six-lead-sponsors-joining-season-10-of-big-brother-canada/