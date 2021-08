WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 23



Week 1: Frenchie, HOH, Alyssa & Kyland nominated, Derek X wins veto, used on Kyland, Travis up, Travis evicted 11-2

Week 2: Kyland, HOH, Britini & Frenchie nominated, Derek X wins veto, not used, Frenchie evicted 11-1

Week 3: Xavier, HOH, Brent & Britini nominated, Christian wins veto, not used, Brent evicted 11-0

Week 4: Christian, HOH, Hannah & Whitney nominated, Christian wins veto, not used, Whitney evicted 10-0

Week 5: Derek X, HOH, Britini & Sarah Beth nominated, Britini wins veto, used on self, Christian up, Christian evicted 7-2

Week 6: Kyland, HOH, Claire & Derek F nominated, Alyssa & Kyland wins veto, used on Claire, Britini up, 2nd veto not used, Britini evicted 7-1

Week 7: Sarah Beth, HOH, Claire & Xavier nominated, Xavier wins veto, used on self, Derek X up, to be continued