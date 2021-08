TEAM SOLEDAD:

TEAM LALI:

TEAM MAU & RICKY:

TEAM RICARDO:

TEAM SOLEDAD:

Tuesday 8/3:Victoria Rengel vs Patricio Mai - Song performed: Take on me (A-ha)WINNER: Patricio MaiELIMINATED: Victoria RengelFranco Leiva vs Antonella Domínguez - Song performed: Amiga mía (Alejandro Sanz)WINNER: Franco LeivaELIMINATED: Antonella DomínguezEsperanza Careri vs Jessica Amicucci - Song performed: Love on top (Beyoncé)WINNER: Esperanza CareriJessica Amicucci was stolen by Ricardo Montaner, becoming part of his team and advancing to the Knockouts round.Candelaria Zeballos vs Tomás Barrientos - Song performed: All by myself (Spanish version) (Celine Dion)WINNER: Tomás BarrientosELIMINATED: Candelaria ZeballosDaniel & Leonardo Vilchez vs Gonzalo Boelaert & Agustín Vargetto - Song performed: Si no te hubieras ido (David Bisbal & Juan Luis Guerra)WINNER: Daniel & Leonardo VilchezELIMINATED: Gonzalo Boelaert & Agustín Vargetto