« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)  (Read 206 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« on: July 07, 2021, 01:11:40 PM »

The third season of the Argentine version of the the reality "The Voice" has started to be aired on the TELEFE channel on June 24th. at 22.30pm local time (8.30pm forum time) from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday. The show follows the same premises as the original version, on which through a series of different rounds the competitors are eliminated until only remaining four that will face on the finals, and through the audience vote one of them is chosen as the winner of the reality.

The show is hosted by Marley with Stefi Roitman in the interviews backstage, and the group of coaches is formed by Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau & Ricky and Lali Espósito. Also, there's a fifth coach, Emilia Mernes, who will lead to a group of contestant that wasn't initially chosen by the rest of the coaches and will have to pass a second audition to participate in the competition where the contestant will be randomly paired and have to face one another. The winners of each pairing will join this last team and the losers will be eliminated. This is a twist created only for this version of the franchise.



GANADORES:



Gustavo Corvalán - Season 1 (2012)



Braulio Assanelli - Season 2 (2018)
« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 10:13:18 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #1 on: July 07, 2021, 01:12:31 PM »
COACHES



RICARDO MONTANER



SOLEDAD PASTORUTTI



MAU & RICKY



LALI ESPÓSITO



EMILIA MERNES
« Last Edit: July 07, 2021, 07:45:19 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #2 on: July 07, 2021, 01:12:47 PM »
HOSTS



MARLEY



STEFI ROITMAN
« Last Edit: July 07, 2021, 07:51:21 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #3 on: July 07, 2021, 01:13:23 PM »
List of contestants by teams:

TEAM RICARDO:

Pilar Franzotti
Jacinta Sandoval
Agustina Vita
Victoria May
Damián Verón
Gabriel Moyano
Gonzalo Moyano
Luciana Irigoyen
Denis y Axel Ortiz
Magalí Aciar 
Mauro Paez
Mariano Bustos 


TEAM SOLEDAD:

Alex Freidig
Francisco Benítez
Lautaro Cabrera
Pablo Araujo
Gonzalo Boelaert
Agustín Vargetto
Guido Encinas
Daniel Vilchez
Leonardo Vilchez
Santiago Costas
Julio Fernández
Celena Díaz Roldán
Luna Suárez
Marcos Franchi
Magdalena Cullen
Victoria Rengel


TEAM MAU & RICKY:

Luz Gaggi
Esperanza Careri
Marcos Olaguibet
Pablo Santillán
Jassiel Colmenares
Bianca Cherutti
Margarita López
Nicolás Olmedo
Virginia Cozzi
Camila Garay
Ezequiel Pedraza


TEAM LALI:

Sol Llobet
Santiago Borda
Amal San Yar
Mora Saleh
Gustavo Tacchi
Franco Maceroni    
Paula Chouhy
Antonella Domínguez
Franco Leiva
Azul Masjuan
Abigail Ledesma
Federico Ratto
Milagros Sendot


TEAM EMILIA:

Ignacio Sagalá
Jaqueline Boghossian
 Luis Carrasco
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:59 AM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #4 on: July 07, 2021, 10:10:01 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #5 on: July 07, 2021, 10:10:18 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #6 on: July 07, 2021, 10:10:35 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #7 on: July 07, 2021, 10:10:52 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #8 on: July 07, 2021, 10:11:10 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #9 on: July 07, 2021, 10:11:30 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #10 on: July 07, 2021, 10:11:47 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #11 on: July 07, 2021, 10:12:24 PM »
Saved.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #12 on: July 07, 2021, 10:24:18 PM »
AUDITIONS:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dl_ya1RZsZw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dl_ya1RZsZw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJzwTFct1IM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJzwTFct1IM</a>
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #13 on: July 07, 2021, 10:26:27 PM »
AUDITIONS:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fg9zzdNZ8aU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fg9zzdNZ8aU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WZFC3Xlkq4U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WZFC3Xlkq4U</a>
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #14 on: July 08, 2021, 08:52:08 AM »
AUDITIONS:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XAAYSzQmw1w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XAAYSzQmw1w</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/offC5Ioreeg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/offC5Ioreeg</a>
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #15 on: July 08, 2021, 09:25:22 AM »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10917
Re: LA VOZ ARGENTINA (THE VOICE ARGENTINA)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:51:35 AM »
List of contestants by team and the playlist has been updated.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 