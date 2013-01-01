Xavier Prather

Xavier PratherAge: 27Hometown: Kalamazoo, MichiganCurrent City: MilwaukeeOccupation: AttorneyThree words that describe you: Personable, confident, and fun-loving.Favorite activities: Playing basketball, spending time with family and friends, exercising, kayaking, hiking, and chillin.Who are your favorite Houseguest duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance?Definitely the duos. Chilltown (RIP) is my all-time favorite, closely followed by The Hitmen.What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house?First and foremost, just getting an opportunity to participate in a game and live in a house that very few people can say theyve experienced is pretty incredible. I want to see the design of the house up close and see what random guests (especially Zingbot) will show up throughout my time in the house.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?Not being able to talk to my family, especially my mom, is going to be very difficult. Also, having to live with 15 other people. Ive never lived with multiple people for longer than two weeks so it should be interesting. Im a bit of an ambivert so while I do enjoy being around people, I will definitely need some alone time to recharge.What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother?Britney Haynes goodbye message to Boogie after his eviction on BB14 or Danielle Reyes impressions of her BB3 houseguests. Both equally hilarious!What is your strategy for winning the game?From a competition standpoint, only win when I have to. Socially, make genuine connections and friendships with each of the Houseguests. Reiterate that we are playing a game and avoid bringing personal matters into game decisions. Adapt to the twists of the game as they come and enjoy playing Big Brother the way it was meant to be played!My lifes motto isMake your own luck.What would you take into the house and why?-Pictures of my family; constant visual reminders of why Im there.-My record player and my vinyl records; for good music and good vibes.-My cat. Hes awesome and will show people that not all cats are evil (FYI I love dogs too, Im just waiting until I get a house to give my future dog the yard it deserves).Fun facts about yourself:-Im a Taurus.-I have 10 siblings.-I was born with a severe clubfoot and had to learn to walk in a cast.-I completed a cross-cultural study abroad in England and Scotland.-I am not a fan of coffee. I actually made it through all of law school without even so much as a single shot of espresso.