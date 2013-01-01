Travis Long

Travis LongAge: 22Hometown: Austin, TexasCurrent City: HonoluluOccupation: Tech Sales ConsultantThree words that describe you: Rambunctious, curious, and strong-willed.Favorite activities: Spearfishing, cliff jumping, cinematography, soccer, bouldering, skydiving, shark diving, sand volleyball, and surfing.Who are your favorite Houseguest duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance?Brett and Winston.What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house?Pulling little pranks and swapping the blame to other people to create chaos.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?The inability to communicate with those I love outside of the BB house. Wondering how my friends and family are doing, what theyre thinking of me and my actions, and how I can make them proud.What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother?Brett making a last ditch effort to stay on the show when he lied on the block and said Rockstar was going to flip and not vote for him to be evicted.What is your strategy for winning the game?Forming close one-on-one relationships with people behind the scenes, limiting yet utilizing my charismatic personality to connect with people but also not going too over the top with my friendliness and openness so I can cruise a bit under the table in group settings.My lifes motto isSo many brilliant things lay on the other side of discomfort.What would you take into the house and why?-A full size gym because I go absolutely bonkers being unable to get a good workout and run in every day.-The ocean so I never have to do my hair and so I could live off of sushi.-A projector and movies  I am wicked obsessed with cinema.Fun facts about yourself:-I am a published author with books sold on Amazon.-I am (almost) fluent in Spanish from growing up playing soccer and living in Costa Rica.-I gained almost 40 pounds one summer.-Ive started multiple businesses since high school and have been sued by massive titans of industry.-I am an absolute prank master I prank my roommates, friends, and family frequently.-I free dive and spear fish for my dinner multiple times a week.-I have a wall full of sticky notes of quotes and nuggets of knowledge from friends and family and people Ive met in my room.