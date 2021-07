Sarah Steagall

Sarah SteagallAge: 27Hometown: Boiling Springs, South CarolinaCurrent City: Ft. Myers, FloridaOccupation: Forensic ScientistThree words that describe you: Sweet, quirky, and self-driven.Favorite activities: Shopping, partying with friends, reading manga/watching anime, sewing, and singing.Who are your favorite Houseguest duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance?Frank and Bridgette, Britney and Ian.What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house?Iím really looking forward to interacting with the cameras and venting in the Diary Room!What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?Iíve heard the house is really cold and has an ant problem. The only thing I hate more than being cold is dealing with ants!What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother?Everything Zach Rance did on BB16.What is your strategy for winning the game?I plan to float! I want to make everyone around me feel at ease and convince them Iím a non-threatening, loyal person. Once they realize Iím only playing for myself, hopefully itíll be too late to stop me.My lifeís motto isÖďLife is chaotic and mostly out of your control, so just do your best!ĒWhat would you take into the house and why?-An mp3 player with all my favorite songs, because Iíll miss having music in my life.-Chewing gum, because it helps me concentrate.-Japanese language textbooks, because Iíve been studying really hard and I donít want to forget anything while Iím away.Fun facts about yourself:-I had a severe speech impediment and was unable to communicate clearly until I was seven years old.-I am a horrendous cook. As a chemist, Iím pretty ashamed that I canít figure it out. Even if I follow a recipe, somehow it always turns out wrong.-I have a crippling phobia of moths/butterflies. I despise them and would kill them off if I could, regardless of the effects on the ecosystem.-I really like to cosplay, and because of that Iíve become quite the seamstress. I can also style wigs, make jewelry, and create prop armor/weapons.-Despite being a forensic chemist, Iíve never seen Dexter or Breaking Bad.