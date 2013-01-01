Derek Frazier

Derek FrazierAge: 29Hometown: PhiladelphiaCurrent City: PhiladelphiaOccupation: Safety OfficerThree words that describe you: Loud, outgoing, and assertive.Favorite activities: Going out, dancing at the bars, CrossFit, and binge-watching TV!Who are your favorite Houseguest duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance?Derrick and Cody.What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house?Getting the opportunity to win prizes and a half million dollars.What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house?Not being able to use my phone.What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother?When Dick and Jenn got into a heated argument and she threw out all his cigarettes.What is your strategy for winning the game?Try to get to know everyone on a personal level so they never put me on the block. I will get everyone to do my dirty work because I am good at being a leader.My lifes motto isAt the end of day, I see through it all.What would you take into the house and why?-My phone so I can keep in contact with my friends and family.-My cologne because it reminds me of home.-My PlayStation, because I would miss playing video games.Fun facts about yourself:-I can fall asleep sitting up or standing.-My Dad is Smokin Joe Frazier the boxer.-I can lift a lot of weight. Bench 315 lbs, deadlift 500 lbs, backsquat 520 lbs.-I went to military boarding school for high school.-I went viral on TikTok once for a video I didnt post.-I know how to box in a boxing ring.