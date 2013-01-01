The forty-second edition of Survivor will land on our screens in early 2022 and with it comes 18 brand new castaways who will battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize. The new season, which will simply be titled Survivor 42, is expected to premiere on CBS next February/March.
As previously reported by Inside Survivor, the upcoming season will follow a similar format to Survivor 41, with a shortened 26 days and castaways divided into three tribes of six. Today, we can reveal a first look at the tribe divisions.
The Vati tribe, which will wear green, is made up of Recruiter Chanelle Howell, Designer Jenny Kim, Actor Lydia Meredith, Law Clerk Daniel Strunk, Analytics Director Hai Giang, and Retired Firefighter Mike Turner.
The Taku tribe, which will wear orange, is made up of Jackson Fox, Beach Rental Business Owner Jonathan Young, Exotic Animal Veterinarian Omar Zaheer, Dietitian Lindsey Dolashewich, Educational Consultant Marya Sherron, and Integrated Science Student Maryanne Oketch.
The Ika tribe, which will wear blue, is made up of Fitness Trainer Drea Wheeler, Student Swati Goel, Grad Student Tori Meehan, Environmental Scientist Rocksroy Bailey, TV Producer Romeo Escobar, and Communications & Media Student Zach Wurtenberger.
Link: https://insidesurvivor.com/survivor-42-tribe-divisions-49970