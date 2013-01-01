Thanks, Peach - really appreciate you allowing me to post this here!Hi, y'all - been a long time since my last visit to RFF and delighted to be back! As many of us did during the Covid era, I found myself with time on my hands and started the process of reviewing VHS tapes (!!!) and whether they needed to be hoarded any longer. Had them digitized and created a YouTube channel with all of our post-Race activities. For Drew and I, it's a nice way to remember our time in the sun. For many folks who have asked over the years, these are clips from talk shows, news reports and our doomed Discovery show. Hope you will enjoy the look back as much as we do: