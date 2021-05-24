Press Release:

08.30.2021

CBS ANNOUNCES THE 18 NEW CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE NEXT EDITION OF SURVIVOR, WHICH KICKS OFF WITH A TWO-HOUR PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22







Standing, L-R:



Naseer Muttalif, Xander Hastings, Tiffany Seely, Liana Wallace, Eric Abraham, Heather Aldret, David Voce, Sydney Segal, Deshawn Radden and Genie Chen



Kneeling, L-R:



Danny McCray, Erika Casupanan, Ricard Foyé, Shantel Smith, Evvie Jagoda, Jairus Robinson, Sara Wilson and Brad Reese



Season 41 Marks a Bold New Era, Introducing Exciting Fresh Elements to the Competition that Intensify the Battle for $1 Million and the Title of Sole Survivor



For the First Time, Host Jeff Probst Will Take Viewers Inside the Action, Addressing the Audience Directly Throughout the Season and Introducing a Second Screen Game Within the Game Interactive Experience Designed for Junior Fans







CBS announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.



As TVs preeminent reality series for 20 years, SURVIVOR 41 begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition, which promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before. The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.



I cannot remember a time when Ive been this excited to launch a new season of SURVIVOR, said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. SURVIVOR 41 features a really likable group of savvy SURVIVOR players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season weve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of SURVIVOR!



For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware. In addition, junior fans can test their own SURVIVOR skills by playing the new Game within the Game. Each week, theyll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.



The individuals competing on season 41 are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.