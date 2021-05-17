« previous next »
Survivor Season 42 Pre Filming News & Updates (Possible Spoilers!)

Survivor Season 42 Pre Filming News & Updates (Possible Spoilers!)
May 17, 2021, 07:15:07 PM
A little update on the situation concerning Season 42, as of May 12, 2021...

- It appears that the season 42 cast was able to make it to Fiji to begin the government-mandated 14-day quarantine, before Fiji suspended all international passenger flights from all countries on the 22nd of April.
- Season 42 was expected to begin filming on the weekend starting May 15
- As with season 41, which wrapped up filming prior to May 15, season 42 is expected to be a shortened game, somewhere between 26-29 days.

https://insidesurvivor.com/update-fiji-flight-situation-survivor-season-42-49714
Re: Survivor Season 42 Pre Filming News & Updates (Possible Spoilers!)
Today at 05:41:59 AM
The upcoming forty-second season of Survivor recently wrapped up filming in Fijis Mamanuca Islands and will once again feature 18 new castaways battling it out for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

As with season 41, this season will not have a theme or location title, it will simply be referred to as Survivor 42 and will last 26 days.

The shortened length was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory 14-day quarantine eating into the production schedule, however, its possible it could become a permanent fixture in future seasons.

Survivor 42 is expected to air on CBS in early 2022. Before then, Survivor 41 will return to our screens later this year towards the end of September.

https://insidesurvivor.com/cast/rumored-season-42-cast
