A little update on the situation concerning Season 42, as of May 12, 2021...
- It appears that the season 42 cast was able to make it to Fiji to begin the government-mandated 14-day quarantine, before Fiji suspended all international passenger flights from all countries on the 22nd of April.
- Season 42 was expected to begin filming on the weekend starting May 15
- As with season 41, which wrapped up filming prior to May 15, season 42 is expected to be a shortened game, somewhere between 26-29 days.https://insidesurvivor.com/update-fiji-flight-situation-survivor-season-42-49714