I LOVE TOUGH AS NAILS! (I LOVE THAT SEASON 3 IS SOON TO BE FILMED!)



People are saying that the winner of Tough as Nails Season 2 will be between Scott and Sarah. i believe the speculation may be true.



I previously thought Zeus would be the Season 2 Tough as Nails winner. However, Zeus did not do well in the last 2 team challenges; the team was disorganized in the challenges. The last team challenge was a blowout. As the leader of the last team challenge, Zeus was not able to make adjustments when the team fell apart.



Swifty is able to contribute in the team challenges. However, does he have what it takes to be Tough as Nails champion?



Scott does well in the team challenges and in the individual challenges.



I would like to see a female win Tough as Nails. Sorry Scott, I am partial to Sarah being the winner of Tough as Nails.



Good luck to the Final Four!