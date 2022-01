TEAM Seattle James Batey, a physical-education teacher who lives on Vashon Island, saw an online notice that the show was recruiting contestants and enlisted outdoor-education teacher Jay Wyatt of Madrona and Spanish/French teacher Marilina Kim of Ballard as teammates.

Three teachers from The Bush School, a private school with experiential and wilderness programs as part of its curriculum, make up a team sent to race through Southeast Asia. Other teams simultaneously traversed Russia, Canada and South America.