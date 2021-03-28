

The epic seven-part series, created by award-winning producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, is an adrenaline-fueled global competition that pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH is an extreme non-elimination competition that follows four groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth, as they race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Racing from different corners of the planet  South America, Russia, North America and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all. Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, these adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line.





Episode Descriptions:



101 - Hit The Ground Running

Four teams across the world compete in the ultimate adventure race for $1 million. Teams of co-workers, rock-climbers, cops and teachers are spread out across the world and racing toward the same finish line. As the race begins, teams must work together to win. For one team, a steep challenge on day one will test their mettle.



102 - Back Breaker

As the Race to the Center of the Earth heats up, teams are pushed to the limits of both mind and body. In Canada, a snowstorm puts the team in a bind. In Vietnam, one adventurer will have to face her fears. In South America, the fabric of the team will be tested. And in Russia, the team endures the longest day of the course.



103 - The Going Gets Tough

The race continues, and for each team it will take physical and mental strength to endure. In Russia, car troubles jeopardize the teams lead in the competition. In Canada, relationships are put to the test. In South America, the team must make a risky decision. And Team Southeast Asia will face their most exhausting challenge yet.



104 - A Marathon Of Pain

The Race to the Center of the Earth hits the halfway point, the Big Reveal brings new information to the teams. Competition revs up as teams are faced with harrowing challenges while emotions run high. Teams are gunning to steal first place, but do they have what it takes to win the million-dollar prize?





105 - Down To The Wire

More than half way through the Race, even the strongest are pushed to their breaking points. In Canada, the team faces a frozen uphill battle. In Thailand, the teams weaknesses are exposed. Team Russia adventures into dangerous territory. And Team South America fights against injury and fear.



106 - The Final Push

Around the globe, teams are pushing toward the end of stage one. In Canada, a horseback ride takes a dangerous turn. In Malaysia, Team Southeast Asia battles a jungle labyrinth. In Russia, an injury plagues the entire team. And in Chile, civil unrest throws an unexpected wrench in Team South Americas journey.



107 - A Million Bucks Or Bust

After 13 grueling days racing in their separate corners around the world, the four teams converge at the final destination for an epic head-to-head battle, where just one will walk away with the million-dollar prize.