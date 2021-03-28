The epic seven-part series, created by award-winning producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, is an adrenaline-fueled global competition that pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH is an extreme non-elimination competition that follows four groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth, as they race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Racing from different corners of the planet  South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all. Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, these adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line.After six months of rigorous prep work and scouting hundreds of locations covering more than 35,000 miles around the globe, a highly experienced team of producers and cinematographers was ready to hit the ground running, literally. Cameras follow the contestants, mirroring their actions as they take on various challenges that test their limits of strength, speed and stamina. The highly skilled filmmakers capture the teams throughout the race and at every waypoint  around 500  with state-of-the-art camera technology including BlackMagic URSA Mini Pro G2, allowing ultra-high resolution in a small, handheld package.The race is divided into two stages. Each team has been randomly assigned a different international route for Stage One; the contestants must travel a daily course of epic physical challenges within a set time frame. They are given a GPS device containing a number of waypoints indicating the route they must follow. Points given through Stage One will be tracked by the producers and are broken up as follows:● Arrive at the End of Day Waypoint before the grace period  TWO points● Arrive at the End of Day Waypoint within the grace period or on pace  ONE point● Arrive at the End of Day Waypoint after the grace period  ZERO points● Teams that do not complete the daily course in the allotted time will be moved to the final waypoint for safety and will lose ONE point.The team with the most points at the end of Stage One will have a starting position advantage at the beginning of Stage Two. Teams will race head-to-head in this final stage; the first team to reach the buoy holding the grand prize will be the winner.These adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line. The four teams include Team Russia, a group of colleagues from Anchorage, Alaska, who have known each other for 15 years and have been together through highly intense situations and personal milestones, will race through a variety of terrains in Russia; Team North America, a team of co-workers from Denver, Colorado, who consider each other family, will trek their way through the Canadian wilderness; Team South America, who boulder their way through daily intense training back home in San Diego, California, will trek through the glaciers and more in South America; and Team Southeast Asia from Seattle, Washington, who has bonded over their love of adventure, travel and the outdoors, will travel through Southeast Asia.