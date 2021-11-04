« previous next »
Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL  (Read 26609 times)

Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #800 on: November 04, 2021, 10:14:48 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - L. Sánchez - H. Piquín)

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz: ? + 7 + 7 + 8 + 7 = 29

Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas: ? + 8 + 10 + 10 + 9 = 37
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #801 on: November 04, 2021, 10:15:17 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - This cat's on a hot tin roof (The Brian Setzer Orchestra)
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Footloose (Kenny Loggins)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #802 on: November 04, 2021, 10:16:00 PM »
Elimination scheduled to happen on Monday.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 AM »
Scheduled to dance tonight:

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 PM »
Last gala:

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39

video

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 30

video
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - G. Valdés - L. Sánchez - H. Piquín)

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio: ? + 10 + 10 + 10 + 9 = 39

Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona: ? + 9 + 8 + 6 + 7 = 30
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Wake me up before you go go (Wham!)
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Blue suede shoes (Elvis Presley)
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:57:53 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 40
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 37
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 37
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 36
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 35
Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 33
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 31
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 30
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 29
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Score: 28

These scores don't include the secret vote from Angel De Brito, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: ROCK 'N ROLL
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:

Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 40 + 8 = 48
Noelia Marzol & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 37 + 10 = 47
Celeste Muriega & Maxi Diorio - Score: 39 + 7 = 46
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 37 + 8 = 45
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 35 + 8 = 43
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 36 + 6 = 42
Agustín Barajas & Loana Ruiz - Score: 33 + 4 = 37
Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 31 + 5 = 36
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 30 + 6 = 36
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Score: 28 + 7 = 35
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 29 + 5 = 34


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 37 points.
