Rochi Igarzabal & Gonzalo Gerber - One way or another (Blondie) Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Great balls of fire (Jerry Lee Lewis)

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez