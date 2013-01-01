« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING  (Read 9577 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:53:12 AM »
Breaking news:

Carolina Ardohain has been hospitalized this morning as she's in labor.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:55:05 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 07:53:12 AM
Breaking news:

Carolina Ardohain has been hospitalized this morning as she's in labor.

Update:

She's given birth to a healthy 3.2kgs baby girl called Ana  :conf: :conf: :conf:
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:48:59 PM »
News update:

Bárbara Silenzi won't be participating on the show for at leat a whole month as she has broken one of her ribs. If her team survives the duel she'll be replaced by Celeste Muriega.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:54:43 PM »
News update:

Mariana Genesio Peña is leaving temporally the show due to take part of another job. She'll be replaced by another contestant if her team survives the duel.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:32 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #329 on: Today at 05:41:00 PM »
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona

This is subject to last minute changes.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:01:32 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:55:05 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 07:53:12 AM
Breaking news:

Carolina Ardohain has been hospitalized this morning as she's in labor.

Update:

She's given birth to a healthy 3.2kgs baby girl called Ana  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Guillermina Valdés will be replacing her.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:52 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: REGGAETON
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 04:54:43 PM
News update:

Mariana Genesio Peña is leaving temporally the show due to take part of another job. She'll be replaced by another contestant if her team survives the duel.

Breaking news:

Production decision is to declare the team eliminated from the competition.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:03:16 PM »
Rules of the round:

At least one of the members of the team must sing.

No playback allowed.

They can also dance.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:16:58 PM »
Second zero of the season, this time from Angel De Brito. The victims, Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:18:28 PM »
On this round the elimination will be decided by the audience.

And in the Duel, the teams must repeat their gala performances.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:19:46 PM »
First gala:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 29

video

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 26

video

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 7

video


This challenge the secret vote is held by Hernán Piquín.

Vocal coaches:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte: Manuela Perín
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber: Eugenia Gil Rodríguez
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz: Nacho Mascardi
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:20:24 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - G. Valdés - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte: 10 + 9 + 10 + ? = 29

Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber: 7 + 10 + 9 + ? = 26

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz: 0 + 4 + 3 + ? = 7
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10983
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: SINGING
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:21:03 PM »
Songs performed on this gala:

Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Fame (Irene Cara) / Footloose (Kenny Loggins) / The time of my life (Bill Medlye & Jennifer Warnes)
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Seguir viviendo sin tu amor / Muchacha ojos de papel (Luis Alberto Spinetta)
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Fuiste tú (Ricardo Arjona ft. Gaby Moreno)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 