Breaking news:Carolina Ardohain has been hospitalized this morning as she's in labor.
Update:She's given birth to a healthy 3.2kgs baby girl called Ana
News update:Mariana Genesio Peña is leaving temporally the show due to take part of another job. She'll be replaced by another contestant if her team survives the duel.
