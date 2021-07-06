« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA  (Read 8373 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 08:48:28 AM »
Before posting the full episode:

In the last segment of the show, Marcelo allowed Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk to pay tribute to the memory his late father singing a couple songs.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #276 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 PM »
The next round the teams will dance REGGAETON.

And in the following rounds are scheduled: SINGING, a SUPER DUEL and POLE DANCE. After these last three rounds, five new teams will join the competition.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:34:46 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #277 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 PM »
Last gala:

Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi - Score: 15

video

Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas - Score: 15

video

Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao - Score: 13

video

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 12

video
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #278 on: Yesterday at 09:04:54 PM »
Scores by juror:

(Order of voting: A. De Brito - C. Ardohain - J. Barón - H. Piquín)

Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi: ? + 5 + 6 + 4 = 15

Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas: ? + 4 + 6 + 5 = 15

Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao: ? + 4 + 5 + 4 = 13

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala: ? + 5 + 4 + 3 = 12
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #279 on: Yesterday at 09:05:23 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi - Baila conmigo (Dayvi & Victor Cárdenas ft. Kelly Ruiz)
Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas - Qué rico fuera (Ricky Martin & Paloma Mami)
Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao - R.I.P. (Sofía Reyes ft. Rita Ora & Anitta)
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Sorry (Justin Bieber ft. J. Balvin)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:06:45 PM »
These are the scores of the different couples:

Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 25
Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 24
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22
Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei - Score: 21
Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 19
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 18
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 18
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Ignacio Saraceni - Score: 17
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 17
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi - Score: 15
Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas - Score: 15
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 14
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 13
Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 13
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Score: 13
Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers - Score: 13
Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao - Score: 13
Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 12
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 12

These scores don't include the secret vote from Angel De Brito, that will be revealed tonight on the sentence gala.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 PM »
Only a part of the secret votes were revealed before the end of the program. The rest of them will be revealed tomorrow.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on July 06, 2021, 03:23:13 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on June 30, 2021, 07:28:07 PM
Marcelo has announced that four new teams will join the competition.

On his morning show, Angel De Brito informed that five teams will enter the competition. Three names were given by him: Rodrigo Tapari, Ariel Pucheta and Román Ezequiel Sívori, and is expected for the two remaining teams to have a female main figure.

The other two names would be actress and producer Nazarena Vélez and actor and influencer Leonel Ferro.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:39:22 PM »
Marcelo announced that, if there's time, the Reggaeton round will start tonight.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:50:49 PM »
The sentence round ended with these scores after Angel De Brito secret votes were revealed:

Viviana Saccone & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 24 + 10 = 34
Bárbara Franco & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 25 + 8 = 33
Agustín Sierra & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 22 + 10 = 32
Florencia Vigna & Facundo Mazzei - Score: 21 + 10 = 31
Ángela Leiva & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 19 + 7 = 26
Candela Ruggeri & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 18 + 8 = 26
Julieta Nair Calvo & Gonzalo Gerber - Score: 18 + 7 = 25
Karina "La Princesita" Tejeda & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 17 + 7 = 24
Mariela "La Chipi" Anchipi & Ignacio Saraceni - Score: 17 + 4 = 21
Ezequiel "El Polaco" Cwirkaluk & Bárbara Silenzi - Score: 15 + 5 = 20
José María "Pachu" Peña & Florencia Díaz - Score: 13 + 8 = 21
Mar Tárres & Iván Vivas - Score: 15 + 5 = 20
Luciana Salazar & Jorge Moliniers - Score: 13 + 6 = 19
Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - Score: 14 + 4 = 18
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Score: 13 + 4 = 17
Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara - Score: 13 + 4 = 17
Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao - Score: 13 + 4 = 17
Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 12 + 4 = 16
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Score: 12 + 4 = 16


To avoid the "duel" and a possible elimination was needed to have more than 19 points.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:24:09 PM »
About the Duel:

Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés and Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona* are dancing and singing.

Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba are dancing a milonga.

Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara are dancing and acting.

Romina Ricci & Juan Manuel Palao is doing an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala is dancing.

* With Natalia Cociuffo.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10922
Re: SHOWMATCH 2021 - THE ACADEMY (La Academia) - CHALLENGE: BALLROOM SAMBA
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:25:12 PM »
Songs danced on this gala:

Rocío Marengo & Ignacio Pérez Cortés - La extraña dama (Valeria Lynch) / Por amor a vos (Cacho Castaña) / Y qué? (El Paz Martínez) / Esperanza mía (Lali Espósito) / Herederos (David Bisbal)
Débora Plager & Nicolás Villalba - Nocturna (Orquesta del Tango de Buenos Aires)
Mario Guerci & Soledad Bayona - Las manos de mi madre (Mercedes Sosa)
Mariana Genesio Peña & Rodrigo Jara - Dreamgirls (Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles & Anika Noni Rose) / One night only (Leading Ladies)
Lizardo Ponce & Josefina Oriozabala - Cuban Pete (Jim Carrey) / Who let the dogs out (Baha Men) / L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38 (Bizarrap & L-Gante)
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 