Big Brother Canada@BigBrotherCAToday, Global TV and Insight Productions were made aware of some significant concerns regarding an individual who has been announced as part of the Season 9 cast for Big Brother Canada.9:05 pm · 25 Feb 2021·Twitter Web App·1hReplying to @BigBrotherCAWe take this information seriously and acknowledge the impact these concerns raise for both the production and those involved.Big Brother Canada@BigBrotherCA·1hWhile much of what has been brought to our attention remains unproven, we cannot proceed with casting this person and this individual will be replaced ahead of the season premiere.
