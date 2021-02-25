« previous next »
BBCan 9 Official Media: BB Releases and other Press Releases

BBCan 9 Official Media: BB Releases and other Press Releases
Yesterday at 09:43:44 PM
Re: BBCan 9 Official Media: BB Releases and other Press Releases
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:52:06 PM
Big Brother Canada
@BigBrotherCA
Today, Global TV and Insight Productions were made aware of some significant concerns regarding an individual who has been announced as part of the Season 9 cast for Big Brother Canada.
We take this information seriously and acknowledge the impact these concerns raise for both the production and those involved.
Big Brother Canada
@BigBrotherCA
While much of what has been brought to our attention remains unproven, we cannot proceed with casting this person and this individual will be replaced ahead of the season premiere.


RE this topic: Press releases by BB are fine. Main stream news  is okay.  Undocumented info from anyone else via twitter or FB will not be allowed.
Re: BBCan 9 Official Media: BB Releases and other Press Releases
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 PM
Cast your vote now to nominate two #BBCAN9 houseguests to become team captains 👁 Voting closes Saturday, February 27. Cast your vote here: http://bit.ly/BBCAN9Vote

