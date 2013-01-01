Kyle Moore

Age: 26Pronouns: He/HimZodiac: VirgoHometown: Red Deer, Alta.Occupation: Unemployed Hockey CoachRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?My strategy is to be likable and develop connections with everyone in the house. I want to find that one ride-or-die houseguest and stay true to that alliance. I also want to dominate in the competitions.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?I think I was chosen because I am a charismatic and athletic guy, who loves taking risks and has lived an interesting life.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?The hardest part for me will definitely be the paranoia of not knowing who to trust.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?The player who made big moves and stirred things up, while staying true to myself.My biggest pet peeve is: people chewing with their mouths open.My biggest fear is: demons.My greatest strength is: my intuition.My typical Sunday is: wearing a hoodie and sweat pants and ordering take out while having a movie marathon.My most prized possession is: my Mac Miller painting.My favourite hobby is: snowboarding, surfing and boating.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: a four month travel trip.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: granola bars.A fact about me that surprises people is: Im a big softy.I get along best with people who: dont take themselves too seriously and people who are genuine and not narcissistic.My mantra or words I live by are: all were left with are the memories made.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting an athletic scholarship.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No foodIntellectual skills or physical strength? Physical strengthBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Bromance