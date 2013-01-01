Victoria Woghiren

Age: 27Preferred Pronouns: Her/sheZodiac: VirgoHometown: Hamilton, OntarioOccupation: Youth AdvocateRelationship Status: In a relationshipWhat is your strategy going into the house?My strategy is to be fun, present, and approachable. I plan to make a female bestie, and divide and conquer. I will also find the strongest guy in the house and see if they want to secretly work together.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?I think I was selected because I am unique, loud, ambitious, and can do anything I put my mind to! I stand out in a crowd, and I am not scared to speak my mind. I know the game and I am ready to play!What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?The hardest part will be the disconnect from the world. I am constantly on my phone! I will miss my dog, boyfriend, family, and friends so much. I am very social and love to party so it will be hard to be in one place for so long!How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?I want to be remembered as the fearless and deserving winner of Big Brother Canada Season 9! I want to be remembered as strategic, optimistic, and as the manipulation queen I really am. I also brought a record amount of clothing and accessories, so it would be so cool if Canada appreciated that!My biggest pet peeve is: people who mutter comments under their breath.My biggest fear is: not being successful /happy! ( and turtles lol).My greatest strength is: being able to read/manipulate any person or situation.My typical Sunday is: sleeping in, brunch, Mario Kart, and preparing for the week.My most prized possession is: my French Bulldog Astro.My favourite hobby is: roller skating, texting, and Mario KartMost spontaneous thing Ive done is: buy a one-way planet ticket!If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: pasta! MmmA fact about me that surprises people is: I am a former Crown Ward who sits on the Premier of Ontario, Doug Fords Council of Equality of Opportunity.I get along best with people who: are fun and positive.My go-to karaoke song is: Anywhere but Here By Hilary DuffMy mantra or words I live by are: Its all about balance baby!A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: breaking the foster kid stigma and chasing my dreams!Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition beastNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Nomance