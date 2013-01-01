Tychon Carter-NewmanGet To Know Tychon Carter-Newman
Age: 29
Preferred Pronouns: He/him
Zodiac: Capricorn
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Urban Planner
Relationship Status: Single
What is your strategy going into the house?
Be in a co-ed alliance balanced with social, physical, and mental strengths. Also, I want to make sure I establish a relationship with everyone.
Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
I think I was selected to be on BBCAN9 because I am tall, dark, and handsome.
But seriously, I think I was selected because I have made it evident that I am a well-balanced individual. I think that my social, physical, and mental abilities have demonstrated that Id be a threat to win BBCAN9!
What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Not being able to talk to my friends and family. I pretty much talk to them every day.
How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
A player that plays with his heart and did anything it took to win.FILL IN THE BLANK:
My biggest pet peeve is: ignorance.
My biggest fear is: being broke.
My greatest strength is: my calm demeanor.
My typical Sunday is: a mix of playing sports, cleaning, and chilling.
My most prized possession is: my car.
My favourite hobby is: playing basketball.
Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: went on a solo vacation on a days notice.
If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: chicken pad thai.
A fact about me that surprises people is: my intellect.
I get along best with people who: are open-minded.
My go-to karaoke song is: No Guidance by Chris Brown.
My mantra or words I live by are: Live free.
A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting my masters degree.RAPID FIRE:
Hero or villain? Villain
Competition beast or floater? Comp beast
No sleep or no food? No sleep
Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills
Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to my word
Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct
Showmance or nomance? Nomance