« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: BBCAN9: Tychon Carter-Newman  (Read 32 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24403
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
BBCAN9: Tychon Carter-Newman
« on: Today at 02:26:47 PM »


Tychon Carter-Newman

Get To Know Tychon Carter-Newman

Age: 29

Preferred Pronouns: He/him

Zodiac: Capricorn

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Urban Planner

Relationship Status: Single

What is your strategy going into the house?
Be in a co-ed alliance balanced with social, physical, and mental strengths. Also, I want to make sure I establish a relationship with everyone.

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
I think I was selected to be on BBCAN9 because I am tall, dark, and handsome. But seriously, I think I was selected because I have made it evident that I am a well-balanced individual. I think that my social, physical, and mental abilities have demonstrated that Id be a threat to win BBCAN9!

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Not being able to talk to my friends and family. I pretty much talk to them every day.

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
A player that plays with his heart and did anything it took to win.

FILL IN THE BLANK:

My biggest pet peeve is: ignorance.

My biggest fear is: being broke.

My greatest strength is: my calm demeanor.

My typical Sunday is: a mix of playing sports, cleaning, and chilling.

My most prized possession is: my car.

My favourite hobby is: playing basketball.

Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: went on a solo vacation on a days notice.

If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: chicken pad thai.

A fact about me that surprises people is: my intellect.

I get along best with people who: are open-minded.

My go-to karaoke song is: No Guidance by Chris Brown.

My mantra or words I live by are: Live free.

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting my masters degree.

RAPID FIRE:

Hero or villain? Villain

Competition beast or floater? Comp beast

No sleep or no food? No sleep

Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills

Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to my word

Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct

Showmance or nomance? Nomance
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24403
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: BBCAN9: Tychon Carter-Newman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:50:15 PM »
Tychon Carter-Newman - Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p6NzuGSgo7Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p6NzuGSgo7Y</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 