Tychon Carter-Newman

Age: 29Preferred Pronouns: He/himZodiac: CapricornHometown: Montreal, QuebecOccupation: Urban PlannerRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?Be in a co-ed alliance balanced with social, physical, and mental strengths. Also, I want to make sure I establish a relationship with everyone.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?I think I was selected to be on BBCAN9 because I am tall, dark, and handsome. But seriously, I think I was selected because I have made it evident that I am a well-balanced individual. I think that my social, physical, and mental abilities have demonstrated that Id be a threat to win BBCAN9!What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Not being able to talk to my friends and family. I pretty much talk to them every day.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?A player that plays with his heart and did anything it took to win.My biggest pet peeve is: ignorance.My biggest fear is: being broke.My greatest strength is: my calm demeanor.My typical Sunday is: a mix of playing sports, cleaning, and chilling.My most prized possession is: my car.My favourite hobby is: playing basketball.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: went on a solo vacation on a days notice.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: chicken pad thai.A fact about me that surprises people is: my intellect.I get along best with people who: are open-minded.My go-to karaoke song is: No Guidance by Chris Brown.My mantra or words I live by are: Live free.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting my masters degree.Hero or villain? VillainCompetition beast or floater? Comp beastNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to my wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Nomance