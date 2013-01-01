Tina ThistleGet To Know Tina Thistle
Age: 42
Preferred Pronouns: Her/she
Zodiac: Leo
Hometown: Paradise, N.L.
Occupation: Graphic Designer
Relationship Status: In a relationship
What is your strategy going into the house?
Be the friendly Newfoundlander! I will also want to really meet and size up the competition first, then my strategy will evolve from there.
Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Honestly? I have no idea! But I am glad they did . Im still in shock that this is actually happening!
What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Morally, the backstabbing and lying
but hey, its got to be done. And personally, being away from family and friends.
How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
I hope to be one of the well-liked players someone youd want to have a beer and hang out with. The fun-loving, middle-aged Newfoundlander, who stepped outside of her comfort zone to have an experience of a lifetime, and take on the Big Brother Canada adventure!FILL IN THE BLANK:
My biggest pet peeve is: people who feel they are entitled.
My biggest fear is: I dont have a biggest fear but I dislike spiders, wasps (anything that stings), and heights.
My greatest strength is: my ability to make people feel relaxed and comfortable with me, and being easy to talk to.
My typical Sunday is: relaxing at home with Sherrie and the fur babies, cooked Jiggs dinner at my parents, and then hockey with my hockey teammates, the TomCats gals.
My most prized possession is: a poodle ornament my grandfather bought my grandmother in their teens when they were courting. And my grandmother Joan Morrisseys tambourine.
My favourite hobby is: hiking our Newfoundland coastlines, and hockey with the TomCats.
Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: applying for Big Brother Canada! I actually wasnt going to apply this year
and Im glad I did!
If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: eggs or chicken.
A fact about me that surprises people is: I am the granddaughter of Canadian singer Joan Morrissey.
I get along best with people who: are easy going, laidback, fun, funny, and like-minded.
My go-to karaoke song is: How Will I Know by Whitney Houston
My mantra or words I live by are: you only live once!
A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting on Big Brother Canada! Im also proud of attempting hockey for the first time at 40 years old!RAPID FIRE:
Hero or villain? Hero
Competition beast or floater? Competition beast LOL
No sleep or no food? No food
Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills
Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your word
Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct
Showmance or nomance? Nomance