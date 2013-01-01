« previous next »
Tina Thistle
Tina Thistle

Get To Know Tina Thistle

Age: 42

Preferred Pronouns: Her/she

Zodiac: Leo

Hometown: Paradise, N.L.

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Relationship Status: In a relationship

What is your strategy going into the house?
Be the friendly Newfoundlander! I will also want to really meet and size up the competition first, then my strategy will evolve from there.

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Honestly? I have no idea! But I am glad they did . Im still in shock that this is actually happening!

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Morally, the backstabbing and lyingbut hey, its got to be done. And personally, being away from family and friends.

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
I hope to be one of the well-liked players  someone youd want to have a beer and hang out with. The fun-loving, middle-aged Newfoundlander, who stepped outside of her comfort zone to have an experience of a lifetime, and take on the Big Brother Canada adventure!

FILL IN THE BLANK:

My biggest pet peeve is: people who feel they are entitled.

My biggest fear is: I dont have a biggest fear but I dislike spiders, wasps (anything that stings), and heights.

My greatest strength is: my ability to make people feel relaxed and comfortable with me, and being easy to talk to.

My typical Sunday is: relaxing at home with Sherrie and the fur babies, cooked Jiggs dinner at my parents, and then hockey with my hockey teammates, the TomCats gals.

My most prized possession is: a poodle ornament my grandfather bought my grandmother in their teens when they were courting. And my grandmother Joan Morrisseys tambourine.

My favourite hobby is: hiking our Newfoundland coastlines, and hockey with the TomCats.

Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: applying for Big Brother Canada! I actually wasnt going to apply this yearand Im glad I did!

If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: eggs or chicken.

A fact about me that surprises people is: I am the granddaughter of Canadian singer Joan Morrissey.

I get along best with people who: are easy going, laidback, fun, funny, and like-minded.

My go-to karaoke song is: How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

My mantra or words I live by are: you only live once!

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting on Big Brother Canada! Im also proud of attempting hockey for the first time at 40 years old!

RAPID FIRE:

Hero or villain? Hero

Competition beast or floater? Competition beast LOL

No sleep or no food? No food

Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills

Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your word

Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct

Showmance or nomance? Nomance
Re: BBCAM9: Tina Thistle
Tina Thistle - Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/br5T5CxFPnM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/br5T5CxFPnM</a>
