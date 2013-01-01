Tera Gillen-Petrozzi

Age: 37Preferred Pronouns: Her/SheZodiac: VirgoHometown: LaSalle, OntarioOccupation: Mom/Spin InstructorRelationship Status: Married with childrenWhat is your strategy going into the house?If the houseguests think Im a super positive, vertically-challenged-mom-having a mid-life crisis, perfect! The less threatening I appear, the easier it will be to walk away with the cash.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?I have a big personality and the determination of a bull. Im not afraid to go after what I want and I genuinely try to make the best of any situation. I think after this year Canada deserves some good vibes, and the reminder that its never too late to go after your dreams.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Missing my kids and slop! It looks terrible and I turn into an absolute monster when Im hangry.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?As the first mom and oldest houseguest to ever win, duh!My biggest pet peeve is: loud gum chompers.My biggest fear is: looking back at my life and wishing I did more.My greatest strength is: I never give up.My typical Sunday is: chillin with my family.My most prized possession is: my French Bulldog Stella.My favourite hobby is: HITT workouts, cardio, boxing, yoga, and spin.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: moved to Vancouver with only whatever fit in my car and enough money for first and last months rent.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: tacos.A fact about me that surprises people is: Im actually a pretty strict mom!I get along best with people who: are positive and fun. No Debbie downers allowed!My go-to karaoke song is: Shoop by Salt-N-PepaMy mantra or words I live by are: whatever you think you can or cant, you are right.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: becoming a spin instructor at 37.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No foodIntellectual skills or physical strength? Physical strengthBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Nomance