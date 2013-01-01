Rohan Kapoor

Age: 26Preferred Pronouns: He/HimZodiac: PiecesHometown: Toronto, OntarioOccupation: Strategic Partnerships ManagerRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?To create an alliance with five people, all with different skill sets. I plan to be quite active in the first half of the game by destroying the plays and calling the shots.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?Because I bring a high degree of confidence and energy. I also plan to be somewhat ruthless in this game.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Not knowing how people on the outside perceive my gameplay.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?As someone that utilized a strategic mindset to navigate the game. Someone that was entertaining, but also never lost sight of winning the game.My biggest pet peeve is: people that love the sound of their own voice (Talk too much).My biggest fear is: going home week one.My greatest strength is: forming relationships with people.My typical Sunday is: brunch, football, workouts, and Netflix.My most prized possession is: my phone.My favourite hobby is: basketball.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: biked to the Pai Canyon in Thailand by myself.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: oatmeal.A fact about me that surprises people is: I used to have curly hair.I get along best with people who: share common interests.My go-to karaoke song is: Any song by The Killers.My mantra or words I live by are: talk a big game, play a better one.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: making it on Big Brother CanadaHero or villain? VillainCompetition beast or floater? FloaterNo sleep or no food? No foodIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Backstab your allianceGut instinct or pure intellect? Pure intellectShowmance or nomance? Nomance (Flirtmance!)