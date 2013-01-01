« previous next »
BBCAN9: Rohan Kapoor
« on: Today at 02:07:37 PM »


Rohan Kapoor

Get To Know Rohan Kapoor

Age: 26

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Pieces

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Strategic Partnerships Manager

Relationship Status: Single

What is your strategy going into the house?
To create an alliance with five people, all with different skill sets. I plan to be quite active in the first half of the game by destroying the plays and calling the shots.

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Because I bring a high degree of confidence and energy. I also plan to be somewhat ruthless in this game.

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Not knowing how people on the outside perceive my gameplay.

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
As someone that utilized a strategic mindset to navigate the game. Someone that was entertaining, but also never lost sight of winning the game.

FILL IN THE BLANK:

My biggest pet peeve is: people that love the sound of their own voice (Talk too much).

My biggest fear is: going home week one.

My greatest strength is: forming relationships with people.

My typical Sunday is: brunch, football, workouts, and Netflix.

My most prized possession is: my phone.

My favourite hobby is: basketball.

Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: biked to the Pai Canyon in Thailand by myself.

If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: oatmeal.

A fact about me that surprises people is: I used to have curly hair.

I get along best with people who: share common interests.

My go-to karaoke song is: Any song by The Killers.

My mantra or words I live by are: talk a big game, play a better one.

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: making it on Big Brother Canada

RAPID FIRE:

Hero or villain? Villain

Competition beast or floater? Floater

No sleep or no food? No food

Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills

Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Backstab your alliance

Gut instinct or pure intellect? Pure intellect

Showmance or nomance? Nomance (Flirtmance!)
Re: BBCAN9: Rohan Kapoor
Rohan Kapoor - Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FenRLACiGHs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FenRLACiGHs</a>
