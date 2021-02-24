Julie Vu

Age: 28Preferred Pronouns: Her/SheZodiac: LeoHometown: Vancouver, B.C.Occupation: Social Media InfluencerRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?My strategy going into the house is be extra friendly, find real common interest with everyone, form a four person alliance, and dumbing myself down .Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?I think I was selected to be on BBCAN9 because Im the face of diversity: Asian transgender woman. You dont get more diverse than that (and my sassy personality of course).What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Being away from family, friends, and of course social media. Being on slop! I love food.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?As an icon, legend, queen, underdog, and competition beast.My biggest pet peeve is: people who stare, then whisper.My biggest fear is: losing the people I love the most.My greatest strength is: reading people.My typical Sunday is: brunch and spend time with family.My most prized possession is: my new birth certificate.My favourite hobby is: photography.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: get a tattoo.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: bread with butter.A fact about me that surprises people is: I was born biologically a male.I get along best with people who: are open-minded and funny.My go-to karaoke song is: Dont Start Now by Dua Lipa.My mantra or words I live by are: life is short, so live your life to its fullest potential.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: having the courage to live my truth. And being the first transgender houseguest on BBCAN.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No foodIntellectual skills or physical strength? Physical StrengthBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Backstab your allianceGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Showmance