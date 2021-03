WEEK ONE’S EVICTED HOUSEGUEST: ‘MY GAME WAS A LITTLE MESSY’

She blew into the house like a whirlwind and she left like a hurricane. Julie Vu, the 28-year-old social media influencer from Vancouver, is the first houseguest to be voted out this season but unlike some players whose Big Brother journey ended very prematurely and abruptly, she’s owning her game.John Powell: How are you? For me as a fan it was really disappointing to see you go. How are you feeling today?Julie Vu: “I still am shocked. I can’t believe it. It is like this is a dream. I want to wake up. I am shocked and I’m so disappointed. I still had so much to give and I wanted to show the crazy side of myself.”John Powell: Even though you’re disappointed, you must be proud of the fact that you got to share your story and perhaps inspire other people, give them some kind of sense of belonging. That must give you a sense of pride, for sure.Julie Vu: “I take pride in being able to share my story. The house was really great. Everyone was very accepting and warm. They shed some tears. It was a great bonding moment and I’m just so grateful that I was able to get on the show and share my story because I’m sure it has helped a lot of people. I hope it continues to inspire others.”John Powell: Now that you have been able to process everything that happened what do you think went wrong with your game?Julie Vu: “I think that my game was a little messy. (Laughs) At first it was Josh, he was the target and it was the house consensus that he was going to leave but at the last minute he split the vote. It was way too last minute for me to do like damage control or run around and save myself.”“Josh was kind of like the lone wolf. He’s actually pretty smart. I’ll give that to him because a couple of days before he was definitely going home. Everyone thought Josh’s game was very messy. He was telling people you can keep me, I will go home next week so let’s get Julie out because she has a lot of allies and alliances.”John Powell: Before you left the house you actually had a big argument with Josh. How did that all play out?Julie Vu: “Right before the vote all of the houseguests were sitting down and I blew up Josh’s game in the hopes of saving myself. People were unsure about me though. That wasn’t a good sign. I watch the show and I knew exactly what was going to happen. It was my last ditch attempt to save myself.”John Powell: What surprised you the most about the experience?Julie Vu: “The biggest thing that shocked me in house was the downtime. I thought it was like a competition and a day off, a competition and another day off or something like that. There was lot of downtime. I think that’s a big part of the show because they want you to talk and scheme and so there is a lot of downtime.”John Powell: When you found out about the team twist how did that change the game for you?Julie Vu: “I was like…Oh, no. I was planning on pulling in the muscle, the brains and I needed a shoulder to cry on. Now, I can’t pick those people for my team because my team was chosen for me. That was just a mess and that twist really screwed me up.”John Powell: You were in the house 24/7. Who do you think is playing the best right now or who’s the biggest threat that from your point of view?Julie Vu: “The biggest threat would probably be Latoya. I think she’s a lot more sneakier then she lets on. My first impressions were that she’s a very quiet and reserved person. I didn’t know that she potentially would be working with other people. I would see her walk into a room with Jedson and Tychon and I’m thinking…When did they get so close? So, it was really awkward. She’s a little sneaky. I would be worried about that one.”John Powell: Because your journey ended as it did would you ever play again if you were invited back?Julie Vu: “Most definitely! I would definitely love to come back and play on another season, hopefully on a second chances or something like that. There’s a lot more of Julie Vu.”More: https://www.bigbrothercanada.ca/news/julie-vu-my-game-was-a-little-messy/