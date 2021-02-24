Ethan Quance

Age: 22Preferred Pronouns (ie. He/Him, Her/She, They/Them): He/HimZodiac: AriesHometown: Banff, AlbertaOccupation: Line CookRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?Win every competition possible!Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?Because Im a good time and the life of the party.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Voting out friends would be really hard.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?I want people to remember that Im a good guy and a competition beast.My biggest pet peeve is: haters.My biggest fear is: bear traps.My greatest strength is: hand eye coordination.My typical Sunday is: watching football and eating nachos.My most prized possession is: my mountain bike.My favourite hobby is: golfing with the boys.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: move to Banff.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: burritos.A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never left North America.I get along best with people who: are genuine.My go-to karaoke song is: Ive Been Everywhere by Johnny Cash.My mantra or words I live by are: Y.O.L.O.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: representing Ontario in rugby and lacrosse.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Physical strengthBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Nomance