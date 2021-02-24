« previous next »
BBCAN9: Ethan Quance

BBCAN9: Ethan Quance
February 24, 2021, 01:12:49 PM


Ethan Quance

Age: 22

Preferred Pronouns (ie. He/Him, Her/She, They/Them): He/Him

Zodiac: Aries

Hometown: Banff, Alberta

Occupation: Line Cook

Relationship Status: Single

What is your strategy going into the house?
Win every competition possible!

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Because Im a good time and the life of the party.

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Voting out friends would be really hard.

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
I want people to remember that Im a good guy and a competition beast.

FILL IN THE BLANK:

My biggest pet peeve is: haters.

My biggest fear is: bear traps.

My greatest strength is: hand eye coordination.

My typical Sunday is: watching football and eating nachos.

My most prized possession is: my mountain bike.

My favourite hobby is: golfing with the boys.

Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: move to Banff.

If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: burritos.

A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never left North America.

I get along best with people who: are genuine.

My go-to karaoke song is: Ive Been Everywhere by Johnny Cash.

My mantra or words I live by are: Y.O.L.O.

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: representing Ontario in rugby and lacrosse.

RAPID FIRE:

Hero or villain? Hero

Competition beast or floater? Competition Beast

No sleep or no food? No sleep

Intellectual skills or physical strength? Physical strength

Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your word

Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct

Showmance or nomance? Nomance

Re: BBCAN9: Ethan Quance
February 24, 2021, 03:14:36 PM
Ethan Quance - Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/THdOaS9h86U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/THdOaS9h86U</a>
Re: BBCAN9: Ethan Quance
Today at 07:25:50 PM
VIA TWITTER:

Big Brother Canada
@BigBrotherCA
Today, Global TV and Insight Productions were made aware of some significant concerns regarding an individual who has been announced as part of the Season 9 cast for Big Brother Canada.
9:05 pm · 25 Feb 2021

We take this information seriously and acknowledge the impact these concerns raise for both the production and those involved.
Big Brother Canada
@BigBrotherCA
While much of what has been brought to our attention remains unproven, we cannot proceed with casting this person and this individual will be replaced ahead of the season premiere.
