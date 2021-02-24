Ethan Quance
Age: 22
Preferred Pronouns (ie. He/Him, Her/She, They/Them): He/Him
Zodiac: Aries
Hometown: Banff, Alberta
Occupation: Line Cook
Relationship Status: Single
What is your strategy going into the house?
Win every competition possible!
Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Because Im a good time and the life of the party.
What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Voting out friends would be really hard.
How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
I want people to remember that Im a good guy and a competition beast.FILL IN THE BLANK:
My biggest pet peeve is: haters.
My biggest fear is: bear traps.
My greatest strength is: hand eye coordination.
My typical Sunday is: watching football and eating nachos.
My most prized possession is: my mountain bike.
My favourite hobby is: golfing with the boys.
Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: move to Banff.
If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: burritos.
A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never left North America.
I get along best with people who: are genuine.
My go-to karaoke song is: Ive Been Everywhere by Johnny Cash.
My mantra or words I live by are: Y.O.L.O.
A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: representing Ontario in rugby and lacrosse.RAPID FIRE:
Hero or villain? Hero
Competition beast or floater? Competition Beast
No sleep or no food? No sleep
Intellectual skills or physical strength? Physical strength
Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your word
Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct
Showmance or nomance? Nomance