BBCAN9: Breydon White
« on: Today at 01:05:45 PM »


Breydon White

Get To Know Breydon White

Age: 23

Preferred Pronouns: He/Him

Zodiac: Taurus

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Occupation: Anthropology Student

Relationship Status: Single

What is your strategy going into the house?
To be liked so much by everyone that they cant get rid of me. Also, to be a master manipulator.

Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Because I am super outgoing, personable and I slay.

What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Definitely cooking and having to pretend I enjoy everyone.

How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
For doing hot girl stuff and doing big moves.

FILL IN THE BLANK:

My biggest pet peeve is: loud chewers.

My biggest fear is: spiders.

My greatest strength is: my charisma.

My typical Sunday is: lazy or full of errands.

My most prized possession is: my mom.

My favourite hobby is: skincare or makeup.

Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: lived in Africa for a month.

If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: matcha KitKat bars

A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never been drunk or that Im a huge dork.

I get along best with people who: know how to read the room.

My go-to karaoke song is: Best of Both Worlds by Hannah Montana.

My mantra or words I live by are: trust no man, fear no chick.

A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: graduating university or flossing regularly.

RAPID FIRE:

Hero or villain? Hero

Competition beast or floater? Competition Beast

No sleep or no food? No sleep

Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills

Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Backstab your alliance

Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct

Showmance or nomance? Showmance
Re: BBCAN9: Breydon White
Breydon White - Cast Bio | Big Brother Canada 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MbCWoa67uuY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MbCWoa67uuY</a>
