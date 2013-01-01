Breydon White

Age: 23Preferred Pronouns: He/HimZodiac: TaurusHometown: Calgary, AlbertaOccupation: Anthropology StudentRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?To be liked so much by everyone that they cant get rid of me. Also, to be a master manipulator.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?Because I am super outgoing, personable and I slay.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Definitely cooking and having to pretend I enjoy everyone.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?For doing hot girl stuff and doing big moves.My biggest pet peeve is: loud chewers.My biggest fear is: spiders.My greatest strength is: my charisma.My typical Sunday is: lazy or full of errands.My most prized possession is: my mom.My favourite hobby is: skincare or makeup.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: lived in Africa for a month.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: matcha KitKat barsA fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never been drunk or that Im a huge dork.I get along best with people who: know how to read the room.My go-to karaoke song is: Best of Both Worlds by Hannah Montana.My mantra or words I live by are: trust no man, fear no chick.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: graduating university or flossing regularly.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Backstab your allianceGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Showmance