Beth Bieda

Age: 27Preferred Pronouns: Her/SheZodiac: LeoHometown: Tomahawk, AlbertaOccupation: Homeless Support WorkerRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?Find a ride or die on day one! Ill probably lay more low at the beginning, but then pull a Tyler (from Big Brother U.S.) and have secret alliances around the house. And like Paras or Mitch, make other people do my dirty work.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?Because Im real! Im always Beth and I think being genuine often takes me places. I also think Im a funny, smart gal whos got a social justice side to me thats great for Canadians fighting to be heard.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Not knowing what is going on back home and being away from family, friends, and loved ones. Also, not singing at the top of my lungs!How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?As a woman who was 100% herself who made Canadians smile during this difficult time in history. Oh, and as BBCAN9s winner, of course!My biggest pet peeve is: when my hair is all over the floor and all over my stuff.My biggest fear is: anything with more than 4 legs.My greatest strength is: I make people feel heard.My typical Sunday is: long mornings in bed with my coffee and the day with friends or family Joking! Recovering from a hangover.My most prized possession is: all my second hand vintage treasures!My favourite hobby is: playing piano and writing music.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: Big Brother Canada Season 9!If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: chips and salsa.A fact about me that surprises people is: I sing!I get along best with people who: make people feel good and crack good jokes.My go-to karaoke song is: The Chain by Fleetwood MacMy mantra or words I live by are: follow your gut  thats God talking to you.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: being the first person in my family to travel!Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No foodIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to your wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Showmance