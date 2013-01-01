Austin Dookwah

Age: 23Preferred Pronouns: Her/SheZodiac: CancerHometown: Newmarket, OntarioOccupation: Realtor/ModelRelationship Status: SingleWhat is your strategy going into the house?My strategy is to lay low and act unassuming at the beginning  then school everyone in the memory comps toward the end.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?Because I genuinely love the show, Im out going, and a bit quirky.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?Being away from my friends and family for so long!How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?Smart, strategic, funny, authentic, and sweet!My biggest pet peeve is: gross eaters.My biggest fear is: icebergs.My greatest strength is: great instincts.My typical Sunday is: lounging all day and hanging with my sister or bestie.My most prized possession is: my crystals! #goodvibesonlyMy favourite hobby is: singing.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: LOL this!If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: blueberry smoothies.A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never had a boyfriend.I get along best with people who: have a good sense of humour.My go-to karaoke song is: I Believe in a Thing Called LoveMy mantra or words I live by are: seek joy.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: graduating university by the age of 20.Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition BeastNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true babyGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? It depends!