Austin DookwahGet To Know Austin Dookwah
Age: 23
Preferred Pronouns: Her/She
Zodiac: Cancer
Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario
Occupation: Realtor/Model
Relationship Status: Single
What is your strategy going into the house?
My strategy is to lay low and act unassuming at the beginning then school everyone in the memory comps toward the end.
Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN9?
Because I genuinely love the show, Im out going, and a bit quirky.
What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you?
Being away from my friends and family for so long!
How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN?
Smart, strategic, funny, authentic, and sweet!FILL IN THE BLANK:
My biggest pet peeve is: gross eaters.
My biggest fear is: icebergs.
My greatest strength is: great instincts.
My typical Sunday is: lounging all day and hanging with my sister or bestie.
My most prized possession is: my crystals! #goodvibesonly
My favourite hobby is: singing.
Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: LOL this!
If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: blueberry smoothies.
A fact about me that surprises people is: Ive never had a boyfriend.
I get along best with people who: have a good sense of humour.
My go-to karaoke song is: I Believe in a Thing Called Love
My mantra or words I live by are: seek joy.
A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: graduating university by the age of 20.RAPID FIRE:
Hero or villain? Hero
Competition beast or floater? Competition Beast
No sleep or no food? No sleep
Intellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skills
Backstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true baby
Gut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinct
Showmance or nomance? It depends!