stunami

Suggestions for the TARC Future
February 12, 2021, 06:29:52 PM
Hey yall!!

As per Peach's suggestion, I figured I would make a new thread about ideas for the future of TARC, who knows maybe the producers will read it  :waves:

What could be cool would be a self driving race (or like in Cars, that would eliminate the risks of public transport and airplanes)

Could do something like:

Start: White Horse, Yukon
Leg 1: Self driving leg between Yukon and Northern BC (Prince George)
Leg 2: Southern BC
Leg 3: Okanagan, BC
Leg 4: Red Deer, AB
Leg 5: Lloydmisnter AB & SK
Leg 6: Saskatoon & Humboltd, SK
Leg 7: Brandon, MB
Leg 8: Southern Ontario (Maybe London, ON)
Leg 9: North Bay, ON
Leg 10: Montreal, QC
Leg 11: Gaspésie Finale

I didn't put any of the 4 Atlantic provinces because I don't think it's realistic to think they would be able to go..

I feel like there is a lot of different ways they could do it so it's not 100% self driving on long distances.
Ex: A bus to the next destination during the pitstop (Like they did in TAR Australia 5), they could do a flight on a small airplane, shuttle vans, etc.

I guess they will know more in the upcoming 2 month, but if they can film end of May to mid-June (when it's hotter outside) for a mid-July release, it could work.
gamerfan09

Re: Suggestions for the TARC Future
February 12, 2021, 06:37:25 PM
Had there not been a pandemic the only thing I'd suggest for TARCAN is to finally just ditch the country and go full International already  :funny:
BourkieBoy

Re: Suggestions for the TARC Future
February 12, 2021, 07:07:48 PM
I actually think TAR Canada should head to the big cities for TAR Canada 8? For example, visiting Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, Edmonton, Calgary, etc for a season. No small, rural towns! Im personally bored watching little small towns?

And once the pandemic is declared over, as Gamer said, Id really like to see TAR Canada become a proper TAR and travel the world for eleven legs!  :lol: :funny:
TARstorian

Re: Suggestions for the TARC Future
Today at 08:20:53 PM
There's going to be no incentive for them to expand the budget and go international, pandemic notwithstanding.

They had a full domestic route last season and the ratings were really strong.

It took a long time, but I've come to accept TAR Canada will "never" do a proper season, and there's a good chance we may never see a leg exit Canada ever again. If they do, I'm willing to bet money there won't be more than two international legs in any season.

They've made the transition into trying to complete the unofficial checklist of visiting every Canadian town and city.
