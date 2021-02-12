Hey yall!!As per Peach's suggestion, I figured I would make a new thread about ideas for the future of TARC, who knows maybe the producers will read itWhat could be cool would be a self driving race (or like in Cars, that would eliminate the risks of public transport and airplanes)Could do something like:Start: White Horse, YukonLeg 1: Self driving leg between Yukon and Northern BC (Prince George)Leg 2: Southern BCLeg 3: Okanagan, BCLeg 4: Red Deer, ABLeg 5: Lloydmisnter AB & SKLeg 6: Saskatoon & Humboltd, SKLeg 7: Brandon, MBLeg 8: Southern Ontario (Maybe London, ON)Leg 9: North Bay, ONLeg 10: Montreal, QCLeg 11: Gaspésie FinaleI didn't put any of the 4 Atlantic provinces because I don't think it's realistic to think they would be able to go..I feel like there is a lot of different ways they could do it so it's not 100% self driving on long distances.Ex: A bus to the next destination during the pitstop (Like they did in TAR Australia 5), they could do a flight on a small airplane, shuttle vans, etc.I guess they will know more in the upcoming 2 month, but if they can film end of May to mid-June (when it's hotter outside) for a mid-July release, it could work.