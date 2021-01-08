« previous next »
The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards

The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
January 08, 2021, 05:35:56 PM
Sunday, April 4, 2021 on TNT & TBS

Nomination Announcement on Thursday, February 4, 2021
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #1 on: February 04, 2021, 11:03:52 AM
And the Nominees are...

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Westworld"

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984"

Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:50:02 PM
The ceremony is tonight and I will post the winners.
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 PM
THE CEREMONY BEGINS

AND THE ACTOR GOES TO...
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:26:42 PM
Male Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor In TV Movie or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Male Actor in TV Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in TV Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 PM
Ensemble In a Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek

Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Female Actor in TV Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 PM
Male Actor in TV Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Leading Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Leading Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM
Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

THE END
Re: The 27th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:28:24 PM
Announced prior to the show...

Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in TV Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian

Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984
