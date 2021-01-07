« previous next »
TOUGH AS NAILS 2 Previews and Promos!

Offline georgiapeach

TOUGH AS NAILS 2 Previews and Promos!
« on: January 07, 2021, 01:09:39 PM »
FIRST TV PROMO! Big thanks to KT6DM for the catch!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGu_mZBv36M
Offline ZouLy

Re: TOUGH AS NAILS 2 Previews and Promos!
« Reply #1 on: January 12, 2021, 06:08:07 AM »
Thank you!
Looking forward for another great seasonn..!!
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TOUGH AS NAILS 2 Previews and Promos!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:39:31 PM »
Tough As Nails - Behind-the-scenes with Phil Keoghan and cast

The competition series that celebrates everyday Americans is back for season 2. The 12 new contenders who are everyday heroes take on their first job - making concrete - with the first two to complete the individual task named crew bosses who get to select their own crews for the team competitions. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner. Take a look at this sneak peek with the new cast. Tough as Nails premieres Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8PM, ET/PT.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HCdByzL82d4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HCdByzL82d4</a>
