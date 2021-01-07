Tough As Nails - Behind-the-scenes with Phil Keoghan and cast



The competition series that celebrates everyday Americans is back for season 2. The 12 new contenders who are everyday heroes take on their first job - making concrete - with the first two to complete the individual task named crew bosses who get to select their own crews for the team competitions. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner. Take a look at this sneak peek with the new cast. Tough as Nails premieres Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8PM, ET/PT.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HCdByzL82d4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HCdByzL82d4</a>