RAN2: Merryl Tengesdal

RAN2: Merryl Tengesdal
« on: Today at 12:55:26 PM »
pic to come

Merryl Tengesdal

Job: Retired Air Force Colonel
Age: 49
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current residence: Sacramento, California

Three words to describe you: Driven, creative, and passionate.

What do you do?
Im a retired Air Force Colonel, veteran, and (Naval/Air Force) aviator. Im the first and currently only African American woman to fly the U-2 Aircraft. I have over 3,400 flight hours in six different aircraft and over 300 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Im currently a fitness trainer at a local sports club.

What is a typical day like for you?
Making sure my kids get to and from school and to their other activities in the morning. During the day, I motivate people of all ages through fitness training. I also attend various speaking engagements where I share my life story and strive to inspire young minds and future leaders to greatness.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
The U-2 flies so high that you can see the curvature of the Earth; a spectacular sight that few get to see and experience.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I am humble and proud of having served my country for over 23 years as a pilot and senior leader, and especially of my combat service.

Who are you competing for?
I am competing for those who feel that they have no future due to where they were born. I am competing to show my family, especially my foster daughter, that we are all capable of accomplishing great things regardless of where we may have started in life. I want to show her that it is our drive and determination that guides where we end up in life.

Why do you want to win?
I want to prove to myself, my family, and others that you can be tough no matter who you are.

What makes you tough as nails?
Im willing to do whatever is necessary to accomplish the goal, regardless of what people think or say.
