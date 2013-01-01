pic to come
Merryl Tengesdal
Job: Retired Air Force Colonel
Age: 49
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current residence: Sacramento, California
Three words to describe you: Driven, creative, and passionate.
What do you do?
Im a retired Air Force Colonel, veteran, and (Naval/Air Force) aviator. Im the first and currently only African American woman to fly the U-2 Aircraft. I have over 3,400 flight hours in six different aircraft and over 300 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Im currently a fitness trainer at a local sports club.
What is a typical day like for you?
Making sure my kids get to and from school and to their other activities in the morning. During the day, I motivate people of all ages through fitness training. I also attend various speaking engagements where I share my life story and strive to inspire young minds and future leaders to greatness.
What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
The U-2 flies so high that you can see the curvature of the Earth; a spectacular sight that few get to see and experience.
What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
I am humble and proud of having served my country for over 23 years as a pilot and senior leader, and especially of my combat service.
Who are you competing for?
I am competing for those who feel that they have no future due to where they were born. I am competing to show my family, especially my foster daughter, that we are all capable of accomplishing great things regardless of where we may have started in life. I want to show her that it is our drive and determination that guides where we end up in life.
Why do you want to win?
I want to prove to myself, my family, and others that you can be tough no matter who you are.
What makes you tough as nails?
Im willing to do whatever is necessary to accomplish the goal, regardless of what people think or say.