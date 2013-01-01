pic to come



Merryl Tengesdal



Job: Retired Air Force Colonel

Age: 49

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current residence: Sacramento, California



Three words to describe you: Driven, creative, and passionate.



What do you do?

Im a retired Air Force Colonel, veteran, and (Naval/Air Force) aviator. Im the first and currently only African American woman to fly the U-2 Aircraft. I have over 3,400 flight hours in six different aircraft and over 300 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Im currently a fitness trainer at a local sports club.



What is a typical day like for you?

Making sure my kids get to and from school and to their other activities in the morning. During the day, I motivate people of all ages through fitness training. I also attend various speaking engagements where I share my life story and strive to inspire young minds and future leaders to greatness.



What would people be surprised to learn about your job?

The U-2 flies so high that you can see the curvature of the Earth; a spectacular sight that few get to see and experience.



What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?

I am humble and proud of having served my country for over 23 years as a pilot and senior leader, and especially of my combat service.



Who are you competing for?

I am competing for those who feel that they have no future due to where they were born. I am competing to show my family, especially my foster daughter, that we are all capable of accomplishing great things regardless of where we may have started in life. I want to show her that it is our drive and determination that guides where we end up in life.



Why do you want to win?

I want to prove to myself, my family, and others that you can be tough no matter who you are.



What makes you tough as nails?

Im willing to do whatever is necessary to accomplish the goal, regardless of what people think or say.