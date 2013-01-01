« previous next »
TAN2: Swifty Sanders

TAN2: Swifty Sanders
Today at 12:51:00 PM
pic to come

Swifty Sanders

Job: Steelworker
Age: 43
Hometown: East Chicago, Indiana
Current residence: Merrillville, Indiana

Three words to describe you: Tough, driven, and blessed.

What do you do?
I am a Steelworker with the USW1011.

What is a typical day like for you?
All work, no play!

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
That I am an artist.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
The Pipeline.

Who are you competing for?
My family.

Why do you want to win?
This would be life changing!

What makes you tough as nails?
I never quit.
