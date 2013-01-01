pic to come



Cyril "Zeus" Ontai III



Job: Lineman

Age: 29

Hometown: Honolulu



Three words to describe you: Self-motivated, innovative, and optimistic.



What do you do?

I work on high-voltage power lines. I keep the lights on and businesses running. I maintain power lines on utility poles and various types of structures to ensure efficient power to residential and commercial areas. I install and repair cables used in electrical power or distribution systems.



What is a typical day like for you?

On a typical workday I usually wake up and get my usual at Starbucks (Venti vanilla sweet cream cold brew). I head to work, kick it with my homies, and stretch. After stretching, I get the job for the day, and start prepping materials for the job. Execute the job of the day. A normal work shift for me is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. IF there are no outages. If there are outages, prepare for a long workday! If I finish work on time, my wife and I will do a HIIT workout for about an hour. After working out, the rest of my day goes to my kids!!!! Majority of my time goes to my family, they are my #1 priority!



What would people be surprised to learn about your job?

Powerline technician is recognized within the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the United States.



What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?

We had a project that consisted of installing steel structures on a mountain ridge. This project was called PI-9. The project consisted of large spans and many parameters to work around. Im just glad to have been a part of it.



Who are you competing for?

First and foremost, I am competing for my family. I understand that I am representing powerline technicians across the nation, as well as Hawaii. It is an honor!



Why do you want to win?

Simple answer, $200K and a Ford truck would be life changing for my family and I. Cost of living in Hawaii is at an all-time high. I want my kids to be able to attend a private school. I'd love to start investing in my kids futures.



What makes you tough as nails?

I'm not afraid to fail. I meet failure head-on. My mental tolerance is high due to past life experiences. I never doubt myself. I am confident in my abilities.