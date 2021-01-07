Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero

Job: BricklayerAge: 43Hometown: Queens, New YorkCurrent residence: Staten Island, New YorkThree words to describe you: Energetic, loyal, and great personality.What do you do?Im a union bricklayer in New York City.What is a typical day like for you?I wake up at 5 a.m., out of the house by 5:45 a.m., get to work at 6:30 a.m., shift starts at 7 a.m. Im currently working nind hour days six days a week. I get off at 4 p.m., get home at like 5:15 p.m., shower, eat, go to the gym for about 40 minutes. Then, I go home to take care of my son and put him to sleep. Around 10 p.m., Im sleeping.What would people be surprised to learn about your job?People would be surprised to know how hard bricklayers work.What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?The school we built on Staten Island for special needs children.Why do you want to win?I want to win to buy a house for my family. What makes you tough as nails? Im tough as nails because my job requires me to be tough mentally and physically.