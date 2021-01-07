« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAN2: Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero  (Read 249 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24405
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAN2: Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero
« on: January 07, 2021, 12:36:08 PM »






Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero

Job: Bricklayer
Age: 43
Hometown: Queens, New York
Current residence: Staten Island, New York

Three words to describe you: Energetic, loyal, and great personality.

What do you do?
Im a union bricklayer in New York City.

What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up at 5 a.m., out of the house by 5:45 a.m., get to work at 6:30 a.m., shift starts at 7 a.m. Im currently working nind hour days six days a week. I get off at 4 p.m., get home at like 5:15 p.m., shower, eat, go to the gym for about 40 minutes. Then, I go home to take care of my son and put him to sleep. Around 10 p.m., Im sleeping.

What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
People would be surprised to know how hard bricklayers work.

What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
The school we built on Staten Island for special needs children.

Why do you want to win?
I want to win to buy a house for my family. What makes you tough as nails? Im tough as nails because my job requires me to be tough mentally and physically.
« Last Edit: January 07, 2021, 03:57:30 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51970
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAN2: Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero
« Reply #1 on: February 14, 2021, 11:01:49 AM »
Please give Mikey a big welcome to RFF!


 :bigwelcome
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline TheRabbi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: TAN2: Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:01 AM »
Why did he leave? Was he kicked out for pushing the guy off the dock in the previous episode? If he left due to injury I feel like they would have mentioned it, instead of just completely ignoring it like they did.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 