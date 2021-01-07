Michael "Eyebrows" Guerriero
Job: Bricklayer
Age: 43
Hometown: Queens, New York
Current residence: Staten Island, New York
Three words to describe you: Energetic, loyal, and great personality.
What do you do?
Im a union bricklayer in New York City.
What is a typical day like for you?
I wake up at 5 a.m., out of the house by 5:45 a.m., get to work at 6:30 a.m., shift starts at 7 a.m. Im currently working nind hour days six days a week. I get off at 4 p.m., get home at like 5:15 p.m., shower, eat, go to the gym for about 40 minutes. Then, I go home to take care of my son and put him to sleep. Around 10 p.m., Im sleeping.
What would people be surprised to learn about your job?
People would be surprised to know how hard bricklayers work.
What work related build/structure or event are you most proud of?
The school we built on Staten Island for special needs children.
Why do you want to win?
I want to win to buy a house for my family. What makes you tough as nails? Im tough as nails because my job requires me to be tough mentally and physically.