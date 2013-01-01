I don't know if this one has been covered, but fire away!

We are looking only at a first leg of each season, and which you think is best and why?



I will give a top five for mine:



1. TAR 6 (Reykjavík, Iceland) - Still the best premiere episode I have ever seen. The season opens up to a cast of colorful characters and right off the bat they are going to beautiful Iceland. The suspense is here, the race is competitive, the sights are nice and the task design is top notch. I was sad to see Avi & Joe go first though, and after watching Phil Keoghan's video with Rob & Brennan recently - Phil said he found Avi & Joe to be great racers. He further mentioned that it would be cool to have them come back in a first eliminated team season.



2. TAR 7 (Cusco, Peru) - I remember calling this episode a borefest when I was a teenager, but now I definitely hold it as one of the best premiere legs. It opens up to a great cast of players and they have some awesome tasks in Peru including Llamas, digging through sand and ziplining. There is not much else to say other than that it was a great episode.



3. TAR 5 (Montevideo, Uruguay) - I loved this 90 minute premiere. I think what the teams go through was more enjoyable than the actual tasks such as Charla & Mirna carrying the meat and searching Gorriti Island for departure times and hearing Charla speak of other teams not wanting to work with them. There were other stand out moments too such as Dennis & Erika falling to the back of the pack for simply being nice and teams not following the Detour clue properly.



4. TAR 18 (Sydney, Australia) - One of the best opening legs of the more modern seasons. It was fun, great locations, nice tasks and just seeing all the returning players (minus a few too many from one particular season ehem). Sydney added to the greatness of it.



5. TAR 1 (Songwe, Zambia) - The first episode of the show and I love it. It is pretty slow moving throughout thanks to the editing but it was such a breath of fresh air and that one moment where teams are running through Knife's Edge in Victoria Falls is unforgettable. I loved how we would see teams cheering and celebrating at the pit stop during season 1 and this leg was no exception. However, the elimination of Matt & Ana is outright depressing, and still one of the saddest in my books to this day.



Honourable Mentions:



TAR 22



Dishonorable Mentions:



TAR 8, TAR 10, TAR 24