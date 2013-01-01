« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE  (Read 124 times)

2 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10264
TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE
« on: Today at 08:23:42 PM »
1. Did you like the final leg?
2. Are you happy with Will & James victory?
3. Did they deserve it?
4. Now that it's over, how do qualify the whole season?
5. It was what you expected before it started?
6. Which was the best leg for you?
7. And the worst (or the one that wasn't as good as the others)?
8. Which moment was your favourite of the season?
9. Which one made you feel sad?
10. Which one was the funniest?
11. Which moment was the most dramatic?
12. And which one surprised/shocked you?
13. Which team exceeded your expectations?
14. And what team didn't fulfilled them?
15. Finally, who was/were the MVP of the season? Why?
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5478
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:48 PM »
1. Did you like the final leg?
2. Are you happy with Will & James victory?
3. Did they deserve it?
4. Now that it's over, how do qualify the whole season?
5. It was what you expected before it started?
6. Which was the best leg for you?
7. And the worst (or the one that wasn't as good as the others)?
8. Which moment was your favourite of the season?
9. Which one made you feel sad?
10. Which one was the funniest?
11. Which moment was the most dramatic?
12. And which one surprised/shocked you?
13. Which team exceeded your expectations?
14. And what team didn't fulfilled them?
15. Finally, who was/were the MVP of the season? Why?

1. I enjoyed the tasks and NOLA was such a brilliant location, especially at night!
2. No. They are at the top of the list of worst winners. They were master manipulators. If they didn't have that alliance, they would have been out several legs earlier.
3. No. Im sorry, but they had their hands held throughout Leg 10.
4. TAR32 will certainly be a Bottom Five season for me.
5. I was really looking forward to the season (we had to wait TWO YEARS for it to air), but the alliance just ruined it. The tasks and locations were great however!
6. I really enjoyed Leg 5 (Paris)
7. I found Leg 2 (Colombia) to the the worst leg of the season, because it was quite boring!
8. Will & Jamess engagement at the Finish Line? Hey, credit goes, where credits due!
9. Michelle & Victoria being eliminated in Paris, after driving around the city lost for six hours!  :'( :(
10. The high-heel sprint. It was quite hilarious to watch the men sprinting down the boardwalk in the heels!  :lol: :funny:
11. I cant nail this down to one, but possibly Haley & Kaylynn being the luckiest team out!
12. Just the amount of hand-holding throughout the entire season, especially in the penultimate leg. It was actually quite shocking.
13. Certainly Kaylynn & Haley! I remember tracking the spoilers in 2018 and we all thought they were out in Leg 4! Their performance was outstanding!
14. Nathan & Cody. Being eliminated on the first leg was very disappointing for the viewers
15. Kaylynn & Haley! For being the complete undergoes and lasting all the way to Leg 8!
15.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Sir Khalid

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:51 PM »
1. Nope. No memory task and too predictable.
2. No. Being the ringleaders of the alliance made them unlikeable. Congrats to the engagement anyway!
3. No. Because their hands were held by the alliance.
4. Could've been on the best HD seasons. But the Mine 5 ruined the season and made it predictable.
5. No. I thought it would've been one of the best HD season judging from the cast and route.
6. Definitely the Manila Leg. Though I'm bias because I'm from the Philippines. LOL!
7. The New Orleans Final Leg. It was too predictable and no memory task.
8. Everytime Michelle & Victoria would pop up the screen. 😁
9. Michelle & Victoria's Philimination. 😭
10. Funniest would be Michelle in the premiere when Chee beat him in the music Roadblock in the premiere. "Maybe Chinese are better than Vietnamese." LOL!
11. When Aparna was fighting against DeAngelo & Gary for U-turning them.
12. Surprised me when the real alliance held each other's hands throughout the season.
13. Kaylynn & Haley. I had no idea I would like them as much. Their underdog story arc was amusing to watch.
14. Hung & Chee. I expected them to be strong racers at the start but they keep helping their alliance which held them back.
15. Michelle & Victoria. They're so fun to watch. Asian Cajuns all the way!
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2440
  • <3
Re: TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:23:42 PM
1. Did you like the final leg?
2. Are you happy with Will & James victory?
3. Did they deserve it?
4. Now that it's over, how do qualify the whole season?
5. It was what you expected before it started?
6. Which was the best leg for you?
7. And the worst (or the one that wasn't as good as the others)?
8. Which moment was your favourite of the season?
9. Which one made you feel sad?
10. Which one was the funniest?
11. Which moment was the most dramatic?
12. And which one surprised/shocked you?
13. Which team exceeded your expectations?
14. And what team didn't fulfilled them?
15. Finally, who was/were the MVP of the season? Why?

1. I loved that it was in New Orleans, had French Quarter/Beignets and Superdome. You welcome WRP  :2hearts:
2. I don't know.
3. Yes.
4. The worst.
5. No. Sadly
6. Paraguay!
7. MegaLeg.
8. Kaylynn & Haley surviving in Paris.
9. Eswar & Aparna being U-Turned.
10. High Heel sprint.
11. Kaylynn & Haley beating Michelle & Victoria in Paris
12. Season was too predictable.
13. Gary & DeAngelo
14. Maybe Frank & Jerry
15. Kaylynn & Haley. The only unforgettable team of the season!
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Online NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Excited for TAR 32!
Re: TAR 32 SEASON FINALE QUESTIONNAIRE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:43:13 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:23:42 PM
1. Did you like the final leg?
2. Are you happy with Will & James victory?
3. Did they deserve it?
4. Now that it's over, how do qualify the whole season?
5. It was what you expected before it started?
6. Which was the best leg for you?
7. And the worst (or the one that wasn't as good as the others)?
8. Which moment was your favourite of the season?
9. Which one made you feel sad?
10. Which one was the funniest?
11. Which moment was the most dramatic?
12. And which one surprised/shocked you?
13. Which team exceeded your expectations?
14. And what team didn't fulfilled them?
15. Finally, who was/were the MVP of the season? Why?

1. No, way too linear.
2. Meh, glad they finally won their million after two years, but were a bit annoying with the alliance talk.
3. After waiting two years, yes. :duno:
4. I would rank it either lower mid-tier or upper bottom-tier.
5. Not really.
6. Manaus, Asuncion, or Almaty
7. New Orleans finale.
8. The first five legs.
9. Michelle and Victoria's elimination.
10. The goats in the first episode.
11. The used U-Turns and Yields.
12. I don't know.
13. Gary and DeAngelo
14. Riley and Maddison
15. Michelle and Victoria, Gary and DeAngelo, Kaylynn and Haley.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 