Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
December 15, 2020, 10:12:12 AM
My comments on this episode are here:
https://hasbrouck.org/blog/archives/002561.html

DeAngelo and Gary's podcast is here:
https://cinnamonandsugar.podbean.com/e/cinnamon-sugar-episode-the-exit-episode/

and a follow-up with Riley and Madison:
https://cinnamonandsugar.podbean.com/e/cinnamon-sugar-vs-the-beard-bros-episode/



They promise to have all of the final three teams with them on their podcast next week.

Re: TAR 32 EP 11 LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/9/20 8-9PM
Yesterday at 09:31:51 PM
Quote from: nrh2110 on December 09, 2020, 11:27:18 PM
I also recommend everyone go check out Gary’s Twitter. Apparently there was a lot more going on behind the scenes and between legs that weren’t shown on air, and while he disagrees with how DeAngelo phrased it, he understands. He doesn’t go into much depth about it (possibly due to NDAs) but one thing he mentions is how they actually had a two-team alliance with the beards from Leg 1 and they felt betrayed by them turning against them. I’m sure there’s more to it, but it’s made me a bit more sympathetic to the situation.
I agree. It must be hurted when the team(s) you thought caring about you actually didn't.
