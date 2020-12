SO...who likes the Memory Challenge on the Penultimate Leg and NOT the Finale??



I like no UTurns on the penultimate leg for sure.



The memory task on this leg does put more RACE emphasis on thiis leg .



Will need to see it in action...but I do NOT hate it.



I actually like it because teams may not have prepared for that in penultimate leg, but of course it is still good if there is another even more challenging memory task in the finale.