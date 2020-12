Personally, I love the idea of incorporating memory challenge elements into legs other than the finale. However, I hope this is just part of a task or something quick (like the TAR 30 firefighter helmets or TAR 3 totem pole) and we still get a full-blown memory task in the finale. I personally feel like the final task should always be a memory challenge because then everyone is on a somewhat even playing field. In some cases (like TAR 12, 14, and 21) the final challenge has dramatically impacted the outcome of the race and so I think it should be something everyone has an equal shot at.