1. Did you like the last episode?

2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?

3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg?

4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg?

5. The title quote belongs to...

6. Why?

7. Do you run on your tippy toes?



1. Nope, probably the second-worst episode of the season, followed by Colombia2. Best Part: Cambodia's stunning scenery!Worst Part: The "Three's A Crowd McLeod" ganging up on the two outsides and of course, Eswar & Aparna getting eliminated.3. I'm going to take a guess and say the Beard Bros4. DeAngelo & Gary5. I'm going to take a random guess and say Will6. Maybe it's something to do with the high hells challenge, shown in the preview?7. Sometimes. It depends on how fast I need to run, in order to get to somewhere, or to complete a task!