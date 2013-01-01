« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)  (Read 124 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10190
So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)
« on: Today at 08:34:46 PM »
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg?
4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg?
5. The title quote belongs to...
6. Why?
7. Do you run on your tippy toes?
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:55 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:34:46 PM
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg?
4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg?
5. The title quote belongs to...
6. Why?
7. Do you run on your tippy toes?

1. No, not really.
2a. I guess the scenery of Cambodia.
2b. The Core 3 ganging up on the other 2 teams.  I expect them to do it again with Team NFL.
3. Let's go with the Boyfriends.
4. Team NFL is going to be 4th and Inches. 
5. Probably James.
6. The heel challenge in the preview.
7. Nah.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5468
  • The best shows out there!
Re: So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:12:03 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:34:46 PM
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg?
4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg?
5. The title quote belongs to...
6. Why?
7. Do you run on your tippy toes?

1. Nope, probably the second-worst episode of the season, followed by Colombia
2. Best Part: Cambodia's stunning scenery!
Worst Part: The "Three's A Crowd McLeod" ganging up on the two outsides and of course, Eswar & Aparna getting eliminated.  :'(
3. I'm going to take a guess and say the Beard Bros
4. DeAngelo & Gary
5. I'm going to take a random guess and say Will
6. Maybe it's something to do with the high hells challenge, shown in the preview?
7. Sometimes. It depends on how fast I need to run, in order to get to somewhere, or to complete a task!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online NELs

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • Excited for TAR 32!
Re: So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:17:07 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 08:34:46 PM
1. Did you like the last episode?
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it?
3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg?
4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg?
5. The title quote belongs to...
6. Why?
7. Do you run on your tippy toes?

1. It was OK
2. Best moment: The Roadblock
    Worst moment: The trip to Tonle Sap this time felt underwhelming.
3. I don't know.
4. I don't know.
5. I don't know.
6. I don't know.
7. No
Logged

Online redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2128
Re: So running on tippy toes is necessary now (Leg 11 questions)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:15 PM »
1. Did you like the last episode? Yes.
2. Which were the best and worst parts of it? Best part: the scenery. Worst part: this leg fell a bit short.
3. Who's going to win the eleventh leg? I think Riley & Maddison
4. And which team is not going to race on the finish leg? Team NFL
5. The title quote belongs to...Will or James
6. Why? The high heel challenge shown in the preview
7. Do you run on your tippy toes? No.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 