1. Did you like the mega leg?

2. Which were the best and worst part of the episodes?

3. Who will claim the victory on the next leg?

4. Which team will say good-bye?

5. Who says the title quote?

6. Why?

7. How fast you get down to the nitty gritty?



1. I was 50-50 on the entire leg. I enjoyed the tasks of the mega leg, but the "Mine Five" alliance has ruined the episode, as they have, all season long.2.All of the tasks in the megaleg! They were unique and culturally relevant to India and Hyderabad and thoroughly enjoyable to watch!The "Mine Five"alliance, helping each other to complete the tasks. Are they going to split the million dollar cheque five ways?. At least the Mine Five is now the "Three's A Crowd McLeod"3. This is a complete guess, but I'm going to say DeAngelo & Gary4. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to say Eswar & Aparna5. Another complete guess, but I'm going to say Aparna6. Another guess, but maybe because Eswar & Aparna are talking about the end of the Race?7. I don;t understand this question, so I can't answer it sadly