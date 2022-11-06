The Amazing Race 34, Episode 6:Amman (Jordan) - Toulouse (France) - Château de Beynac (France) - Château de Commargue (France) - Domme (France)Face masks (respirators) for safer travelAs I noted last week, one team of contestants on The Amazing Race 34 was eliminated before the last episode because they tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the remainder of the cast of the reality-TV travel show has more often, although not always, been shown wearing face masks when they are close to other people.Viruses and bacteria are invisible to the naked eye, and its easy for the threat they pose to be out of sight, out of mind. As for real-world travellers, it sometimes takes having someone close to us test positive or get sick to remind us of the risks we are taking of infection and/or trip interruption if we resume travelling exactly the way we used to, before the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 testing is required  more strictly than in almost any other industry in the USA  by Hollywood TV and movie production protocols and union agreements. But masking, at least on camera on "The Amazing Race 34", seems to have been left to cast members own judgement....Our choices are about reducing risk, not eliminating risk. We can no more avoid all risk-taking when we travel than if we stay home. Travel, like everything we do, is inherently risky, and many of the hazards of life are the same whether or not we travel. To keep things in perspective, the greatest risk of death or serious injury to travellers still comes from car crashes. That calls into question the balance of risks in choosing, as the producers of this season of The Amazing Race have done, to have the racers travel by car rather than by train or bus.During the AIDS pandemic, thinking and advice about risk-taking evolved from sexual abstinence to safe sex to safer sex. That conceptual framework of harm reduction is applicable today to travel: If we are travelling again after the pandemic, what can we do to practice safer travel, recognizing that there is no such thing (before, during, or after the COVID-19 pandemic) as safe travel?...More: