Well they say karma is a... (not a rickshaw for sure) (Legs 8 & 9 questions)
« on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 PM »
1. Have you enjoyed the double episode?
2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?
3. Once again we'll have two legs next week. Who's claiming the victory in leg 8?
4. Which team in leg 9?
5. Who will be Philiminated in both legs?
6. In each episode who owns the title quote?
7. Have you ever felt bitten by the karma?
Re: Well they say karma is a... (not a rickshaw for sure) (Legs 8 & 9 questions)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:11:48 PM »
1. The double episode was a little underwhelming. For my full thoughts, look at the Live Commentary Thread! :)
2. Best Moment: The beer yoga Detour. That was hilarious and great fun to watch!  :funny: :lol:
Worst Moment: The alliances basically ruining the entire double episode. Also, Riley & Madison and Will & James's behavior in the said alliance
3. Here's a stab in the dark, but I think Riley & Madison will win Leg 8!
4. Another stab in the dark, but I think DeAngelo & Gary will win Leg 9!
5. Leg 8: Haley & Kaylynn
Leg 9: NEL
6. Another stab in the dark, but I estimate Leg 8's title quote will be said by Haley and Leg 9's title quote will be said by James?
7. Nope, not yet. I don't believe in karma, it's complete rubbish in my opinion.
Re: Well they say karma is a... (not a rickshaw for sure) (Legs 8 & 9 questions)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:56 AM »
1. First episode was OK, but the second one was great.
2. Best: the Kazakh film scenes.
    Worst: The alliance is starting to get annoying now, I hope it starts imploding on itself in the coming legs.
3. I don't know.
4. I don't know.
5. First leg is Non-Elimination, while the next leg is, don't know.
6. I don't know.
7. Which type of Karma?
