1. Have you enjoyed the double episode?

2. Which moments can you highlight, good or bad?

3. Once again we'll have two legs next week. Who's claiming the victory in leg 8?

4. Which team in leg 9?

5. Who will be Philiminated in both legs?

6. In each episode who owns the title quote?

7. Have you ever felt bitten by the karma?



1. The double episode was a little underwhelming. For my full thoughts, look at the Live Commentary Thread!2.The beer yoga Detour. That was hilarious and great fun to watch!The alliances basically ruining the entire double episode. Also, Riley & Madison and Will & James's behavior in the said alliance3. Here's a stab in the dark, but I think Riley & Madison will win Leg 8!4. Another stab in the dark, but I think DeAngelo & Gary will win Leg 9!5.Haley & KaylynnNEL6. Another stab in the dark, but I estimate Leg 8's title quote will be said by Haley and Leg 9's title quote will be said by James?7. Nope, not yet. I don't believe in karma, it's complete rubbish in my opinion.